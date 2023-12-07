Challenge Cup: Glasgow Clan 3-4 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils take a one goal lead into the second leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final after a 4-3 win at Glasgow Clan.

Brandon Alderson put the Devils ahead but they ended the first period 3-1 down after goals by Darien Craighead, Michael Pelech and Jake Bolton.

Cardiff's Trevor Cox and Alderson tied the game at the second interval.

And Cox then scored his second of the game in the final period to seal victory for the away side.

The second leg is in Cardiff on Wednesday, 13 December (19:30 GMT).

Before that the two sides meet again at Braehead Arena in Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) on Sunday - the second of three consecutive games in Scotland for the Devils with a trip to Dundee Stars on Saturday, 9 December.