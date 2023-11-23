Challenge Cup: Coventry Blaze 2-4 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils beat Coventry Blaze despite a third period comeback from the home side in a rescheduled Challenge Cup fixture at the Skydome.

Devils took a 3-0 lead with goals in each period from Sam Duggan, Joshua Waller and Ben Davies.

Blaze reduced the deficit to 3-2 with goals from Nathan Ripley and Aidan Spellacy inside the final 10 minutes.

But as Coventry pushed for an equaliser Joey Martin sealed Cardiff's 4-2 win with an empty-net goal.

Both sides had already secured qualification for the quarter-finals with Cardiff guaranteed top spot in Pool B.

The match was originally due to be played on Sunday, 29 October but was cancelled as a mark of respect after the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson.

Devils final Challenge Cup group game is at home against Guildford Flames on Saturday, 25 November (19:00 BST).