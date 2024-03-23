Challenge Cup: Batley Bulldogs 14-28 Castleford Tigers: Paul McShane stars as Super League side progress

Betfred Challenge Cup Batley (14) 14 Tries: Manning, Moor Goals: Gibbons 3 Castleford (14) 28 Tries: Simm, Milnes, Senior 2, McShane, Miller Goals: McShane 2

Super League strugglers Castleford Tigers held off a gutsy Batley Bulldogs at the Mount Pleasant Stadium to move into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Cas, beaten in all five of their top-flight games this season, had won their past 28 games against their hosts.

And Bulldogs tested their resilience from the off as Dane Manning crashed over to help build an 8-0 lead.

But Cas, with Paul McShane outstanding, ran in six tries - including a fine double by Innes Senior - to progress.

More to follow.

Batley: Butterworth, Morton, Buchanan, Mitsias, Burton, White, Gibbons, Gledhill, Leak, Cooper, Manning, Walshaw, Moore.

Interchanges: Burton, G Senior, Gibbons, Ward.

Castleford: Broadbent, Simm, Hodson, Mellor, I Senior, Milnes, Miller, Hall, McShane, Westerman, Johnson, Martin, Horne.

Interchanges: Hooley, Watts, Robb, Vete.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.