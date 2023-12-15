“The Challenge”'s Britni Thornton Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband

Palmer and Thornton tied the knot on October 31, 2022

Britni Thorton/Instagram Britni Thornton and her husband announce their first baby

Britni Thornton is going to be a mom!

On Friday, The Challenge alum, 32, announced that she is expecting her first baby with her husband, sharing a sweet photo on her Instagram holding her sonogram photos.

Wearing a red velvet dress, Thornton and her husband hold the sonograms between them, smiling as confetti rains down.

"& this one isn’t a fur baby!🎉 Baby Palmer coming June 2024🥹🥰," Thornton wrote in her caption.

Several cast members from The Challenge congratulated Thornton on her exciting news.

"FINALLY I COULDNT KEEP IT IN ANY LONGER !!!! Congrats!!!" Jenna Compono, who is also currently pregnant, wrote in the comments. "I can’t wait to see what you’re having!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"Yaasss! Congrats Brit!!" wrote Thornton's The Challenge competitor Derrick Kosinski.

Thornton and her husband tied the knot on Halloween in 2022, sharing a few photos of the ceremony on her Instagram.

In photos from their outdoor wedding, Thornton and her newly minted husband held hands and smiled while exchanging vows at the altar.

"I go by Mrs. Palmer now 😜🥰💕✨October 31 2022," she wrote in the caption.

