Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Resignation of Board Member

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE:CHAL) (OTCQB:CHALF) (the “Company” or “Chalice Brands”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announces that Mr. John Varghese has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) for personal reasons, effective immediately. Mr. Varghese was appointed to the Board on June 29, 2018 and served as Executive Chairman since September 2, 2019.

“Since joining our Board five years ago, John made considerable contributions and has provided valuable insights, perspective, and dedication during his service as a member of Chalice Brands,” said Jeff Yapp, President and Chief Executive Officer. “On behalf of the board of directors, the management team, and our shareholders, I thank John and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

About Chalice Brands Ltd.

Chalice Brands Ltd. is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with 15 owned dispensaries in and around Portland, Oregon. Chalice Brands is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Brands, including Chalice Farms, Left Coast Connection, Homegrown Oregon and Cannabliss & Co., with a focus on health and wellness. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com/ for regular updates.

Investor Relations: 
Chalice Brands Ltd. 
ir@chalicebrandsltd.com 
Jeff Yapp – Chief Executive Officer
971 371 2685

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


