Chakib Aoual: Woman whose ‘toxic boyfriend’ threatened to kill her dog encourages other victims to speak out

A woman whose ex-boyfriend suffocated her and threatened to kill her dog today encouraged other victims of toxic relationships to speak out.

Chakib Aoual left the terrified 26-year-old feeling “less than human” during their 18 months together and unable to trust another partner.

Restaurant worker Aoual, 23, of Fulham, even hid her glasses so she couldn’t leave her home.

On one occasion, he slammed her arm in a bathroom door to stop her calling police.

Aoual said he would kill her dog and abused the animal to cause further distress, Isleworth Crown Court heard.

He also completely trashed her flat, spent a £40,000 inheritance and used her bank card without permission.

After the long campaign of physical and emotional abuse, she finally escaped and reported the offences in November 2019.

Aoual admitted one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail. He was also given a restraining order to stop him contacting the victim.

In a statement, the woman said today: “Firstly, there is no victory in any part of this process as it is completely dehumanising and belittling, as he continually fails to acknowledge or take responsibility, and makes statements against my character that continue to hurt me. He is still trying to rewrite the facts.

“You cannot beat another person without believing they are less than human, and that is what he made me to be.

“Now I’m safe but the darkness still follows me. I still flinch at loud noises. I still cannot be alone, or spend time with friends.

“My self-worth is non-existent. My family is still scared for me, for the potential repercussions of his family or friends, and my life has become so small. I cannot imagine a time when I will be able to trust someone new into my life.”

Detective Constable Chris Wiley, from the Met’s Safeguarding Unit, said: “Aoual took complete control of his victim’s life to the point where she became a prisoner in her own home.

“His behaviour was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I commend the victim for having the courage to come forward and encourage anyone in the same situation to seek help.”

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse or are worried about someone can approach police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you need urgent help and cannot talk, dial 999 and press 55 to let the operator know the call has not been made in error.

