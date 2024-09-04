Chaka Traore training clip goes viral – Milan’s hope after return from Palermo

A clip has emerged showing Chaka Traore terrorising Filippo Terracciano in training at Milanello, prompting questions about what the immediate future might hold for the winger.

A brilliant first touch, a shift to the right, then to the left, then back to the right, then back to the left again before lashing in with a venomous finish that nestled inside the far corner. In just a few seconds, Chaka Traore scored a goal that wingers dream about.

Terracciano was on the receiving end of his inspired run and yes it is only a training session, but it has evoked questions about where Chaka Traore is at on his journey with Milan, especially after a 2023-24 season where he flirted with being a first team regular.

As a star of the Primavera side he netted his first two goals for the senior side last season against Empoli in the league and Cagliari in the Coppa Italia, before joining Palermo on loan with a high option to buy that they did not end up using.

There was talk of another potential loan move this summer but instead the choice was made to have him be a leader in the new Milan Futuro side. He got two assists in the second round of the Coppa Italia Lega Pro against Novara, and now they hope is that he will kick on to once again knock on the first team door.