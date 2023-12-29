Chaka Khan is over her 'silly grudge' with Ye about sampling her song

The singer long resented how Ye, formerly Kanye West, used her vocals on "Through the Wire."

Ain't nobody holds a grudge like Chaka Khan — but she has let go of her beef with Ye.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning singer said she has ended her "silly grudge" with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, which stemmed from his sampling her vocals for the 2004 song "Through the Wire."

Ye used parts of Khan's recording of "Through the Fire" on the College Dropout track, but he sped up her vocals without seeking her permission, which led to bad blood between the two artists. Now, however, the feud is over.

"I'm done," Khan said. "Please. I'm not hanging on to any silly grudges."

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Chaka Khan and Ye, formerly Kanye West

Khan further explained that her frustration had to do with her lack of familiarity with the rap genre. "That was my fault, too, for feeling salty about that in any way," she said. "Because if I understood the rap game more completely, like I do now, then that wouldn't have been a big deal to me."



A chart-topping artist and 10-time Grammy winner, Khan was recently honored with the Musical Excellence Award by the Rock & Roll Hall of Hame. She also released a new fragrance and is currently on tour celebrating 50 years in the recording industry.

Ye meanwhile has been mired in controversy for the past year, after making a series of antisemitic remarks and being dropped by companies including Adidas, Balenciaga, and Creative Artists Agency. Earlier this week he issued an apology written in Hebrew on social media.

