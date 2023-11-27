Chaka Khan marks 50 years in music at Blenheim Palace

Funk legend Chaka Khan is celebrating 50 years in the music business with a concert at Blenheim Palace.

The 10-time Grammy winner, who turned 70 in March, will appear on a triple bill alongside Sister Sledge and The Fatback Band on 13 June.

The concert is part of Blenheim's five-night Nocturne Live concert series, which takes place from 12 to 16 June.

Crowded House, Sheryl Crow and Turin Brakes are already confirmed to appear at Blenheim on the closing night.

The concert will take place at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire

Earlier this month, Chaka Khan, whose real name is Yvette Marie Stevens, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Brooklyn, New York.

Tickets for the 10,000 capacity event go on general sale on Friday and are on pre-sale from Tuesday.

Acts for the remaining dates of Nocturne Live are to be confirmed.

Previous performers at the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Oxfordshire have included Lionel Ritchie, Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers, Lauryn Hill, Noel Gallagher, Gregory Porter, Van Morrison, Tears for Fears, Gladys Knight, Elvis Costello, Simple Minds and Ennio Morricone.

