Chaka Khan, 67, says she has bad body image: 'I can't stand in the mirror'

Chaka Khan is publically struggled with her weight and now she admits that she does not like what she sees in the mirror. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Chaka Khan admitted that she has “bad body image.”

The singer, who recently opened up about her struggles in an interview with VLAD TV, said, “I don’t know what I look like. I really don’t. I can’t stand in the mirror and assess myself in comparison to other people.”

Khan’s far from alone. In fact, according to a Psychology Today survey, about 56 percent of women say they are dissatisfied with their overall appearance, a statistic that, according to Khan, also included Aretha Franklin.

“Aretha had the same thing. She would order and have size 8 made for her when she was a size 40. God bless her. I’ve seen many a zipper bust on her on stage. God bless her. When there is genius in one area, some place else really suffers. You’re a coo koo head in another place,” she said.

It’s no secret that the legendary songstress has struggled with her weight over the years. She recently shed pounds after a doctor told her she has high blood pressure and was pre-diabetic. The 67-year-old previously also credited her granddaughter for motivating her to get fit and saw results by fasting and going vegan. And while there were rumors that she had surgery to assist, she set the record straight: “No cutting. Two c-sections and one knee surgery and that’s good for me. I’m not about the knife or needles.”

However, Khan notes, it has been a struggle to maintain her weight throughout the pandemic. “Me and food don’t have an emotional thing going but when you’re just sitting up looking at frick and frack movies all day, and thinking ‘Oo what can I make for dinner? What can I snack on?’” she explained. “I like to cook healthy. I always have. My kids have been eating spaghetti with no meat in it their whole lives. They did not know that they were not eating meat for a long time.”

