Chairman of the Board Norman Edwards Just Bought Shares In Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)

Potential Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman of the Board, Norman Edwards, recently bought CA$620k worth of stock, paying CA$0.31 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ensign Energy Services

Notably, that recent purchase by Norman Edwards is the biggest insider purchase of Ensign Energy Services shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$0.31. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$1.3m for 2.78m shares. But they sold 82344 shares for CA$233k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Ensign Energy Services insiders. They paid about CA$0.48 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:ESI Recent Insider Trading, March 25th 2020

Does Ensign Energy Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ensign Energy Services insiders own about CA$10m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ensign Energy Services Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Ensign Energy Services shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Ensign Energy Services (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

