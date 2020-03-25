The Chairman of the Board of Mangold Fondkommission AB (STO:MANG), Per Åhlgren, Just Bought 0.2% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Mangold Fondkommission AB (STO:MANG) Chairman of the Board, Per Åhlgren, recently bought kr145k worth of stock, for kr699 per share. However, we do note that it only increased their holding by 0.2%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Mangold Fondkommission Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.61k shares for kr1.7m. But they sold 70 shares for kr64k. Overall, Mangold Fondkommission insiders were net buyers last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OM:MANG Recent Insider Trading, March 25th 2020

Does Mangold Fondkommission Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Mangold Fondkommission insiders own about kr267m worth of shares (which is 80% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mangold Fondkommission Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Mangold Fondkommission insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mangold Fondkommission. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mangold Fondkommission you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

