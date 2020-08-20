The Chairman of the Board of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD), Charles Fipke, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Potential Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman of the Board, Charles Fipke, recently bought CA$340k worth of stock, paying CA$1.70 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

See our latest analysis for Cantex Mine Development

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cantex Mine Development

In fact, the recent purchase by Charles Fipke was the biggest purchase of Cantex Mine Development shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$1.37 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Charles Fipke was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Charles Fipke bought a total of 916.90k shares over the year at an average price of CA$1.20. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume More

Cantex Mine Development is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Cantex Mine Development Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cantex Mine Development insiders own about CA$28m worth of shares (which is 42% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cantex Mine Development Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Cantex Mine Development. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Cantex Mine Development is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Story continues