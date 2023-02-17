Chair of Natural England worries ‘endlessly’ about companies greenwashing

Danny Halpin, PA Environment Correspondent
·4 min read

The chair of Natural England Tony Juniper said he worries about companies greenwashing “endlessly” after a meeting of international delegates discussing how to use private finance to achieve biodiversity goals.

Hosted by the UK Government, the event saw delegates from international corporations, indigenous groups, financial institutions, civil society and government ministers from around the world meet to discuss using private capital to honour the Cop15 biodiversity agreement made in Montreal, Canada, in December.

The US Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources, Monica Medina, joined the UK Environment Secretary Therese Coffey at the event on Friday – as did representatives from HSBC, Blackrock, AstraZeneca, WWF and the Amazon Sacred Headwaters Initiative.

In Montreal, delegates set a target of protecting 30% of the world’s lands, seas, coasts and inland waters by 2030 and paying for it by mobilising 200 billion US dollars (£167 billion) a year.

Countries also pledged to ensure a flow of 20 billion dollars (£16.5 billion) to developing countries by 2025 – rising to 30 billion dollars (£24.7 billion) by 2030.

Speaking to the PA news agency as the delegates left for a reception with the King at Buckingham Palace, Mr Juniper said all private sector organisations have a role to play in reaching these targets, from farmers practising sustainable agriculture, water companies protecting water quality, house builders ensuring their projects boost nature recovery and pension funds investing in net-zero projects.

He said: “I think it’s important for companies in all sectors to look at the overall impacts they’re causing on the environment to understand the risks and costs that arise from those impacts for them, as well as society, and then to develop strategies to be able to do something about it.

“And this isn’t just about some kind of charitable donation or some kind of marginal project that they can do alongside mainstream business. This is about transforming the core business.

“This does feel like a bit of a turning point because all of this stuff’s on the table today and people are talking about it in ways which are getting much more practical. And it wasn’t like that 10 years ago, not even two years ago.”

Asked whether he worries about companies using these financial agreements to greenwash, he said: “Yes, endlessly.

“Often the easiest thing to do if you’re under pressure to do something – which is transformative and which is challenging and which looks costly in the short term – is to come up with something which is more about communications and substance and there’s a long track record of that going back 30 years to my certain knowledge.”

Delegates were divided into four roundtable discussion groups, focusing on how to attract private finance to support countries’ conservation targets, mobilising capital to fund habitat restoration, the benefits of using plant and animal genetic information and scaling up sustainable food systems.

Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, CEO of the Global Environment Facility, described the discussion he chaired as a “very productive session”.

He summed up to the other delegates: “One key element that came up in our room is that the private sector is sitting on top of billions, billions of dollars, waiting for government to create the right framework.”

Dame Amelia Fawcett, chair of the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew, said the three overarching themes arising from the talks were the need to accelerate the net-zero transition, the importance of the role of private finance in decarbonisation and the need to scale up “high-integrity investments” along with the flow of finance to achieve global biodiversity goals.

Global biodiversity framework reception
Amazon Indigenous leader Domingo Peas presents a gift to the King during a reception (Kin Cheung/PA)

Richard Benwell, CEO of Wildlife Countryside Link, said: “To halt the decline of nature by 2030 we’ll need every major industrial sector not just to compensate for environmental harm, but to contribute to recovery.

“We are too far down the road of ecological losses for offsetting. Water companies, for example, should be given responsibility for boosting nature across the freshwater environment.

“This means addressing nutrient, chemical, and sewage pollution, alongside restoring nature in the wider catchment areas of rivers.”

Tanya Steele, WWF’s chief executive, added: “Today’s meeting made clear that governments, the private sector and charities all recognise that the ambitious goal for nature set at COP15 in Montreal is just a first step, and what’s crucial now is keeping momentum.

“We know our planet is running out of time and we must act now to tackle systemic issues that are driving nature’s decline such as how we grow and produce food, as well as ensuring critical funding for our most precious ecosystems.

“Only then can we hope to protect and restore nature and bring our world back to life.”

Latest Stories

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle says her ex-husband Gavin Newsom will run for president in 2024 because he has 'always wanted' to be POTUS

    As for Newsom's political ambitions, he has said on more than one occasion that he does not plan to run for president.

  • A Russian marine who survived bitter fighting in Vuhledar says soldiers left alive are being treated like deserters: 'It would have been better if I had been captured'

    Russia has renewed efforts to take the town of Vuhledar as it starts its new spring offensive, leaving many wounded, dead, or captured.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • A top Russian military official is dead after falling out of a 16th-floor window, the latest in a string of untimely deaths

    Marina Yankina, the head of the financial support department for the Russian Defense Ministry's Western Military District, was found dead Wednesday.

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Rep. George Santos barricaded himself in his district office as angry constituents stood outside demanding his resignation: reports

    Angry constituents trying to deliver a petition calling on Rep. George Santos to resign were greeted by a staffer instead.

  • Mi'kmaq First Nations expand Aboriginal title claim to include almost all of N.B.

    Mi'kmaq communities in New Brunswick are once again asserting Aboriginal title to land in the province — and it's a lot more land than in the previous claim. In fact, according to a map released on Wednesday, the most recent claim covers nearly all of the province and even extends into offshore water. Together with a previously made Wolastoqey claim, the entire province now falls under title claim, according to a government spokesperson. Eight Mi'kmaq communities in New Brunswick represented by

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Deeply Confused Nikki Haley Voters

    Comedy CentralThere’s a new GOP presidential candidate on the scene and The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was all over her campaign launch rally this week.The correspondent took a brief hiatus from covering Donald Trump to see if Republican primary voters are really ready to “turn the page” on the 45th president. What he found was not exactly encouraging.“I love Donald Trump, but I think she has more of a feminine finesse,” one woman told Klepper, who agreed that Trump has a “harsher approach when

  • Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks near Bakhmut

    STORY: “They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up,” said Taras Dzioba, 80th Air Assault Brigade press officer.Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists drafted in December after months of humiliating battlefield reverses, Russia has intensified attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive is widely anticipated as the first anniversary of its invasion nears.Bakhmut's capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk further west in Donetsk, which would revive Moscow's momentum ahead of the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the invasion.

  • N.B. now in line for federal carbon tax rebates as Higgs scraps provincial price

    New Brunswickers are joining Canada's carbon-tax rebate club. Residents of the province will begin receiving federal rebate cheques later this year after the federal government's carbon pricing system kicks in on July 1. Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday he will scrap his own provincially designed price on carbon effective on Canada Day, triggering the implementation of Ottawa's so-called backstop plan. That means quarterly federal rebate cheques adding up to more than $900 per year for a

  • Antony Blinken 'warns Ukraine' against retaking Crimea

    Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned a Ukrainian attempt to retake Crimea would be a red line for Vladimir Putin that could escalate the conflict, it has been reported.

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • MTG dismisses newly announced presidential candidate Nikki Haley as simply George Bush 'in heels'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump loyalist, was quick to try and puncture Nikki Haley's claims to be a fresh face for the Republican Party.

  • N. Korea threatens unprecedented response to South-US drill

    North Korea threatened Friday to take “unprecedently” strong action against its rivals, soon after South Korea announced a series of planned military drills with the United States to hone their joint response to the North’s increasing nuclear threats. Friday’s warning suggests the North's testing could resume soon over its rivals’ military training, which it views as an invasion rehearsal. “In case the U.S. and South Korea carry into practice their already announced plan for military drills that (North Korea), with just apprehension and reason, regards as preparations for an aggression war, they will face unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

  • Trump 2020 Lawyer John Eastman Fights California Ethics Case

    (Bloomberg) -- John Eastman, the conservative lawyer who helped lead former President Donald Trump’s failed legal strategy to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election, is fighting efforts by California regulators to strip his law license. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteThe Post-Cold War Era Is Gone.