Chains.com Teams Up With IndaCoin to Implement Crypto Buying Infrastructure

TELAVIV, ISREAL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / Chains is a multi-product platform designed to help users earn, trade, invest and spend cryptocurrencies. To enable anyone to purchase $CHA, the Chains.com team has joined forces with fiat-to-crypto pioneer Indacoin who will make it possible for all Visa and MasterCard owners to confidently and securely buy $CHA in a matter of minutes.

Both organizations will collaborate to drive adoption of the native Chains token $CHA and make it available to millions of credit and debit cardholders in more than 180 countries.

Anderson Mccutcheon, Founder and CEO of Chains, commented: "Allowing our users to purchase cryptocurrency using credit cards on the Chains Launchpad has always been a priority for us. We found Indacoin to be a great partner to work with, and we're looking forward to using their payment system during the upcoming token sale."

The Web3 landscape has seen remarkable growth in 2022 amid interest from crypto and NFT enthusiasts who are exploring new revenue models and products. However, the space can be complicated to enter into for newcomers and this holds back mass adoption.

Chains.com seeks to address this problem with a seamless solution: their platform builds user-friendly products to trade, earn, spend and accumulate cryptocurrency. On offer is a secure and straightforward experience to help users utilize blockchain-based products (CeFi, NFT and DeFI) through a single account connected to multiple blockchains.

The aim for the upstart one-stop shop crypto company is to allow access to Web3 without the need for knowledge of the underlying technologies.

$CHA token holders benefit from fee rebates, discounts on token sales and exclusive staking-based access to features and events taking place on a platform designed to be a next-generation marketplace that facilitates distributed ledger technology adoption for the masses.

Anvar Sidorov, Partnerships Director at Indacoin, said: "We at Indacoin are delighted to team up with such a visionary team as Chains.com. Their incredible uptake over the past few months means they are meeting real demand through their innovative platform, so we'll do everything it takes to push the $CHA token forward."

