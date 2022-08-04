This chain ‘loves’ Boise yet closed, leaving nearest restaurant hours away. But good news

If you’re a fan of Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, it’s no fun driving past 3450 N. Eagle Road.

Closed earlier this year, the building now is decorated with Dave’s Hot Chicken banners. (That chain hopes to open in November.)

Only two Kneaders remain in Idaho: One a couple of hours away in Twin Falls, and another in more-distant Ammon.

“I would drive to Twin Falls and back but the gas would be a killer,” a commenter admitted recently on Kneaders’ Facebook page.

But Kneaders isn’t done with the Boise area.

Kneaders’ Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich isn’t just good. It’s big.

The Utah-based chain will open a new location in 2023 at Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road, according to Robin Wilson, chief of staff for Kneaders. Like the prior spot, that’s in Meridian. Wilson did not immediately provide an address, but it’s worth noting that intersection is where the Orchard Park (formerly Linder Village) development is being built — with WinCo and other businesses planned.

“We thank you for your continued loyalty,” Wilson wrote in an email, “and hope you will come see us next year!”

Kneaders specializes in fresh, artisan breads — “made from scratch and baked in Italian hearthstone ovens,” as its website brags. The cafe’s menu offers a variety of tempting sandwiches, soups, European pastries, salads and an array of breakfast selections. You can dine inside or scoot through the drive-thru.

These tarts have “shortbread shells imported from Switzerland and delicately filled with key lime filling,” according to Kneaders. “Topped with whipped cream and garnished with fresh lime, you won’t be able to just have one!”

The first bakery opened in Orem in 1997. Founders Gary and Colleen Worthington still operate the company. “Several second, third, and even fourth generation members of the Worthington family have carried on our founders’ legacy in a variety of capacities,” Kneaders’ website says, “from company leadership to guest service in our bakeries.”

Kneaders has locations in six states.

“We are so excited to celebrate Kneaders 25th Anniversary with each of you!” the company wrote July 29 on its Facebook page. “We love all our guests from Boise, Idaho, to San Antonio, Texas and Craig, Nevada, to Parker, Colorado. Thank you for being part of the family.”