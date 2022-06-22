Chael Sonnen: Fans don’t need to see Jon Jones’ ‘fat ass out there,’ they want to see him get beat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Farah Hannoun
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jon Jones
    Jon Jones
    American mixed martial arts fighter
  • Chael Sonnen
    Chael Sonnen
    American mixed martial arts fighter
  • Glover Teixeira
    Glover Teixeira
    Brazilian mixed martial artist

Chael Sonnen thinks the excitement behind Jon Jones’ move up to heavyweight is more about seeing him lose.

Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) relinquished his UFC light heavyweight title in August 2020 and has since been bulking up to the heavyweight frame. He has yet to make his divisional debut.

Absent a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in a fight he was dominating, Jones never has lost in a mixed martial arts fight. After running through the UFC’s 205-pound division, heavyweight will pose new challenges for him

“Hey Jon, what are you weighing? What are you weighing? Because this whole heavyweight thing, the whole heavyweight thing was only contingent on us, the audience, believing with some kind of reasonable hope that you’re finally going to get your ass kicked,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “That’s it. We don’t need to see you at heavyweight. We don’t need to see your fat ass out there. We want to see you get beat. That’s it.”

Since Jones vacated his 205-pound belt, the title has changed hands three times, most recently when Jiri Prochazka submitted Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Sonnen, who was one of Jones’ 11 overall title defenses, thinks the division has become a lot more exciting after Jones left.

“Jon was ruining that division,” Sonnen said. “He was ruining it through dominance. There was nobody that you could even imagine could deal with Jones. Jon had two or three split decisions … He won the decision but lost the fight (against Dominick Reyes), Jon vs. (Thiago) Santos was not supposed to go anywhere. Jon vs. (Anthony) ‘Lionheart’ (Smith) was not supposed to go five rounds.

“As fun as some of Jon’s matches turned out to be, nobody anticipated them. This business does not survive without anticipation.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alexander Volkanovski keen to replicate Conor McGregor and move up to become double UFC champion

    Volkanovski must first defend the UFC featherweight title in a trilogy bout with Max Holloway in July

  • Nate Diaz uses Jake Paul video in latest request for UFC release: ‘I have bigger sh*t to do’

    Nate Diaz still wants his release from the UFC if he doesn't get a fight soon.

  • Injured champ Carla Esparza won’t rush into Zhang Weili fight: ‘I’m not making the same mistake twice’

    UFC champion Carla Esparza is dealing with injuries and won't be agreeing to a fight with Zhang Weili at UFC 281 in Abu Dhabi.

  • Criminal charges against driver withdrawn in Moncton crash that killed 3 people

    Six criminal charges have been withdrawn against a Saint John man behind the wheel during a 2019 crash that killed three passengers. Saumil Prashantkumar Shah has pleaded guilty to a single charge under the Motor Vehicle Act instead. He was set to stand trial in the Court of Queen's Bench over three weeks on six charges, three of dangerous driving causing death and three of causing death by criminal negligence. Jury selection was set to start Saturday, with the trial beginning Monday. However, l

  • North Korean leader convenes military meeting amid tensions

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is meeting with his senior military officials to discuss national defense policies and continuing his arms buildup following a highly provocative run in ballistic missile testing this year that revived tensions with Washington and Seoul. Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission that began Tuesday to review defense work during the first half of 2022 and confirm “crucial and urgent tasks” to expand military capabilities and implement key defense policies.

  • Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston and John Hersey Break Up: 'The Decision Was Not Made Lightly'

    PEOPLE confirmed the pair were first dating in November 2021, months after Katie Thurston sent John Hersey home during her season of The Bachelorette

  • Man accused in double murder, biting victim's face will have non-jury trial

    A sheriff’s deputy who arrived at a home in Jupiter said he saw Harrouff biting Stephens near the chest area, after he had died, and then spitting out his flesh.﻿ WPBF's Angela Rozier has the latest.

  • Paul Reiser’s Son Had to Explain ‘The Boys’ Is ‘This Disgusting’ on Purpose Before He Joined the Show

    Paul Reiser was introduced as The Legend, the nickname of Vought’s former head of hero management, on last week’s episode of “The Boys” Season 3. But Reiser himself was introduced to the character and the show, in all its bloody, raunchy superhero glory, not long before the world saw him in the part, as the […]

  • Christian Bale shares hilarious response after being told he’d ‘entered the MCU’

    ‘I’d go, “I’ve done what? I haven’t entered s***, thank you very much”’

  • This 'awesome' Bissell carpet cleaner is $100 off, plus more top Canadian Tire deals

    Save $100 on this "awesome" carpet & upholstery deep cleaner from Canadian Tire — plus more Hot Sale deals.

  • Mother and her four children found with throats slashed in Jamaica

    Police have named 23-year-old as person of interest

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Hockey Canada grilled over handling of alleged sexual assault, financial settlement

    Hockey Canada executives were under fire Monday as parliamentarians grilled the organization over its handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago that resulted in a settled lawsuit last month. Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney and president Scott Smith were among the witnesses called to testify before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit in May after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country's 2018 world jun

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.