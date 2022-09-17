Chael Sonnen: Curtis Blaydes ‘easily the hardest fight’ for Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut

Danny Segura
·2 min read

There are many names thrown out when thinking about Jon Jones’ pending heavyweight debut.

The most common seem to be former champion Stipe Miocic and recent title challenger Ciryl Gane. There’s a name that may not be as popular of an option, but Chael Sonnen finds him to be the toughest test for Jones outside of champion Francis Ngannou.

“I’ll tell you, the hardest fight, skill wise for Jon Jones, easily the hardest fight, it’s Curtis Blaydes,” Sonnen told Morning Kombat.

Sonnen, who fought Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title in 2013, doesn’t understand why Blaydes is not as popular of a choice for Jones. He thinks Blaydes is deserving of more credit.

“I’ve never really seen a guy as willing as him,” Sonnen said. “He goes and fights Ngannou before we knew it was Ngannou. He then wants to do it again, gets slept in 30 seconds, (but) he flies to him to a completely different  continent to do it again, and he’s begging to fight him a third time. Those are the kind of guys we usually like.”

Related

Dan Hooker takes aim at 'f*cking idiot' and 'little rat' Colby Covington, says UFC hides him in Las Vegas

Mike Perry wants big matchups, BKFC suggests he fight Nate Diaz: 'Now is my time to make noise'

And while some have doubts on what Jones will be capable of doing in his heavyweight run, Sonnen thinks he’s still one of the best fighters in the world and expects him to become champion in his eventual move.

“Yes, doggone it he does (win a title), and probably two – he probably wins the interim and undisputed (heavyweight titles),” Sonnen said. “I’m largely going off rumos in the practice rooms, but campfire is really important. Henry Cejudo sees him. He’s in the practice room. He saw him with (Jiri) Prochazka, he saw him with these top guys, and Henry says he’s better now. That’s what he says.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories

  • UFC Fight Night 210 video: Aspen Ladd’s weight woes continue with another miss

    Aspen Ladd's seemingly never-ending struggle to make weight hit another hiccup ahead of UFC Fight Night 210.

  • Sara McMann reacts to Aspen Ladd’s UFC Fight Night 210 weight miss: ‘Missing weight is the equivalent of cheating’

    Sara McMann's UFC Fight Night 210 bout was canceled after Aspen Ladd missed weight – something she doesn't even think the system should allow as a possibility.

  • Stuffed monkey stapled to bridge in Black N.S. community is 'disgusting,' says Digby mayor

    Halifax resident Jasmine Cromwell said when she saw a social media post about a stuffed toy monkey that had been stapled to a bridge, she immediately recognized it from the historically Black community of Jordantown, N.S. "I know exactly where it is and immediately realized what the post is about," she said. "So I read comments … and then I just felt a certain way." Jordantown, located in Digby County just south of the Town of Digby, has seen its share of racial tensions over the years, Cromwell

  • This 32-year-old sales analyst 'didn't have a whole lot of faith' Biden would forgive student loans so she spent the pandemic aggressively paying them back. Now she'll get about a $10,000 refund.

    "For me, I think it brings the light at the end of the tunnel and what I would think of as financial stability," TJ Keasal told Insider.

  • Ron DeSantis holds a multimillion dollar lead over Trump, who's actually third behind a Democratic governor, in a hypothetical 2024 fundraising race: report

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' current war chest is $40 million fatter than Donald Trump's right now.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Blue Jays, Rays coaches furious with one another after two players get hit by pitches

    The Blue Jays and Rays kicked off a crucial five-game series in dramatic fashion.

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Calgary wrestling legend Bret Hart celebrated for Canada's Walk of Fame induction

    The full nickname might not fit on a plaque, but in the professional wrestling world, he's known as "The best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be." He's also known as "The Excellence of Execution." And "The Hitman." On Monday, a special hometown celebration was held in Calgary to celebrate Bret Hart's latest designation: member of Canada's Walk of Fame. Born in Calgary, Hart attended Ernest Manning High School and Mount Royal College before joining the family trade. Hart

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Taylor Cornelius to two-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American quarterback Taylor Cornelius to a two-year contract extension Wednesday. The deal keeps Cornelius with the CFL club through the 2024 season. "Taylor’s a young up-and-coming quarterback," Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a statement. "He is trending in the right direction, so we’re excited about his future with the Edmonton Elks." Cornelius has completed 147-of-251 passes for 1,936 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect