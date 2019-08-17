Chadwick: Budget still an issue despite W Series win

Williams F1 development driver Chadwick finished fourth in a tense finale at Brands Hatch last weekend to beat season-long rival Beitske Visser to the title.

Jamie Chadwick

Jamie Chadwick Alexander Trienitz

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alexander Trienitz

Chadwick also acknowledged that doing a season in F3 with an uncompetitive team would risk undoing her reputation.

"It doesn’t matter who you are, you can ruin your career by doing that," she said.

"The drivers that progress into F1 have always been in the top teams, in the right environment, and I want to be the same. I don’t want to fast-track it for no reason."

Asked if she felt it was important for the W Series itself that she performs strongly in other championships in future, Chadwick replied: "Definitely.

"The main thing for the championship is, not just me but the whole grid, whenever they go and do what they want to do [in other series], we’re better when we were before, and in a situation to race at the top level.

"We won’t be able to fully silence [all the doubters] until we do what we set out to achieve, which is to get a female to the top level, to F1, and on merit."

Jamie Chadwick

Jamie Chadwick Alexander Trienitz

Alexander Trienitz