Chadwick Boseman's wife seeks to administer estate of 'Black Panther' star, who died with no will

The wife of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman is seeking to be appointed administrator of the estate of the beloved actor, who died in August at the age of 43.

Boseman, who died Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, died without a will, with an estate with an estimated value of $938,500, according to papers filed in Los Angeles County probate court Thursday and obtained by USA TODAY.

Some assets are not necessarily subject to probate, so Boseman's holdings could be larger than that amount.

In the court papers, Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward (referred to in the documents by her legal name, Taylor Simone Ledward), asked to be named administrator with limited authority over the actor's estate.

Chadwick Boseman, who brought T'Challa to life in "Black Panther," died of colon cancer at 43. More

In addition to Ledward, Boseman is survived by his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman of Belton, S.C., who are also listed in the papers.

Boseman's family, including Ledward, were by his side when he died at his Los Angeles home.

According to People, Boseman and Ledward became engaged in 2019 and their last public appearance together was at the NBA All-Star Game in February in Chicago.

He paid tribute to her during an acceptance speech at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards. "Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you." Ledward blew him a kiss and mouthed back the words, "I love you."

Chadwick Boseman, right, and Taylor Simone Ledward attended the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. Boseman's 'Black Panther' co-star, Danai Gurira, left, is seated with them. More

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler singled out Ledward in a touching tribute to Boseman after his death.

He opened his message by offering his sentiments: "Before sharing my thoughts on the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman, I first offer my condolences to his family who meant so very much to him. To his wife, Simone, especially."

Boseman is best known for Oscar-nominated and box-office blockbuster "Black Panther," in which he played the title character, but his impressive list of credits also includes leading roles in "42," "Get on Up" and "Marshall." He appeared earlier this year in Spike Lee's "Da Five Bloods."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chadwick Boseman died with no will, wife seeks to administer estate