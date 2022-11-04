Chadwick Boseman's Wife Opens up About Dealing With His Death

Simone Ledward Boseman recently appeared on Good Morning America, discussing the pressures of keeping her husband Chadwick Boseman's illness under the radar during filming.

Speaking to Whoopi Goldberg, Boseman shared "It was COVID, when things were really starting to spiral. And that meant that everybody was in their house, and there was no pressure for anybody to go outside. It seemed like, 'Is this a crazy coincidence that we get to actually be inside, that we get to be here with family — together? And everybody in the world is also experiencing this togetherness in the midst of this awful, scary, unpredictable time?' We kept that circle real — our circle was basically a dot."

The Black Panther actor passed away in 2020 due to a battle with cancer. Boseman also spoke about her experience in the two years since his death, admitting that "It has been the most challenging two years I've ever had in my life." She continued, "Some days I'm doing worse than I'm really willing to acknowledge and other days I'm doing better than I feel comfortable admitting. The grief really, it moves in."

Boseman went on to talk about her relationship with her partner prior to his death, telling Goldberg "I can't believe that I was so lucky, I can't believe that I got to love this person. And I also got them to love me too."

