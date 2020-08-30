Chadwick Boseman's South Carolina hometown community mourns the man they knew as Chad

Chadwick Boseman, an Anderson County, South Carolina, native, former T.L. Hanna High School student and internationally known movie star, died on Friday.

Here are some of the ways his hometown community is remembering the legacy Boseman gave us.

Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts

"He really made an impact on not only the entertainment field but worldwide for people of color who look up to him and emulate what he did," said Roberts, the city's first Black mayor, who inspired others to follow his footsteps.

"His parents are very humble and private people, it does not surprise me that he decided to be very private about his illness and through the stages of death," Roberts said. "It speaks to his character. His values were instilled by them."

Anderson City Council member Tony Stewart

Boseman was, and will be, a role model for people in Anderson, said Stewart, an Anderson City Council member who has represented a majority Black district for two decades.

"I never had chance to meet him but like so many of us, I met him on the big screen," Stewart said. And like so many Anderson residents, he also met Boseman through stories.

"Everywhere i went, people were talking about Chad Boseman," Stewart said. "He really changed the face and showed what Black culture is all about. I wish I would have had the chance to get to know him personally, but sometimes you feel you don't have to know a person personally to know what he meant for a community, for a society."

"Because of everything that is going on with Black Lives Matter and equality and racial injustices across America, this is another stab in the heart for the African American community," Stewart said.

View photos Chadwick Boseman's hometown of Anderson County, South Carolina, is mourning his death Aug. 28 of colon cancer. More

Former basketball coach Marion Tarrant, speaking to the Independent Mail in 2017:

"On road trips, he'd be in back of the van, with a light on, reading books so thick they were hard to carry, while everybody else was laughing and have teenage fun," remembers Tarrant, who coached the team.

"He already had great people skills, and because of that I thought he would go to college and become a very good teacher, maybe, and administrator or a superintendent," Tarrant recalls. "I always saw him in education, in some field, because he loved to read."

Tarrant had personal connections to Boseman as well as many of Anderson's other famous sons: former NBA player Larry Nance, former Major League Baseball player Jim Rice, and James "Radio" Kennedy, a lifelong Anderson resident whose loyalty to Hanna High School was the subject of a powerful 2003 movie.

Independent Mail photographer Ken Ruinard

Ruinard said he remembers playing pickup basketball on Saturdays in the 1990s with Boseman, who showed humor, charisma and leadership.

"Some guys like Chadwick had magnetic personality and you could see people were drawn to him," Ruinard said."Who would have known then he was going to be such a big time actor,? We knew he could play basketball and he was a good student, too," Ruinard said.

View photos Anderson County in South Carolina lowered its flags to half mast to mourn hometown hero Chadwick Boseman. More

