Chadwick Boseman's Avengers Costars Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson Mourn Him: 'Rest In Power, King'

Chadwick Boseman's Avengers costars are mourning their friend after the shocking news of his death.

Boseman died on Friday at 43 after a four year battle with colon cancer, his family announced. The actor was the star of Black Panther, the 2018 movie that was celebrated for its epic portrayal of a Black superhero.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," part of the statement on his Instagram read. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

As the world grappled with the news, tributes from his costars began pouring in on social media. Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was one of the first to comment on Twitter.

"All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King," Ruffalo, 52, wrote.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson followed, posting a shot of herself and Boseman together alongside a statement. The two were poised to lead Disney's next phase of Marvel movies with their newly introduced characters.

"Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure," Larson, 30, wrote.

"I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend," she added.

The Marvel Studios Twitter account also remembered its star.

"Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace," the tweet read, posted alongside a picture of him in Black Panther.

Boseman's team announced his death on his social media.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the Instagram post said. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Boseman's team wrote that his role has King T'Challa in Black Panther was "the honor of his career."

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the post concluded. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."