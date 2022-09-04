Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy for Final Performance, in Marvel Animated Series ‘What If…?’

Chadwick Boseman won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday for playing T’Challa one last time in the Disney+ animated series “What If…?”

In his final performance before his death from colon cancer in 2020, Boseman put a new spin on his “Black Panther” character, playing him as Star Lord T’Challa.

Boseman was one of three actors to earn posthumous Emmy nominations this year, alongside Norm MacDonald and Jessica Walter, who was nominated for “Archer” in the same category as Boseman and is the only performer to earn two post-death Emmy nods (she was nominated for “Archer” last year after passing away).

Twenty-six actors have been nominated for posthumous Emmys and five have won: Boseman, Alice Pearce (comedy supporting actress, “Bewitched,” 1966); David Burns (supporting actor in TV movie, “The Price,” 1971), Diana Hyland (supporting actress in TV movie, “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble,” 1977) and Raul Julia (lead actor in a TV movie, “The Burning Season,” 1995).

Also Read:

Creative Arts Emmys 2022: Winners List (Updating Live)

(Marion Lorne, for “Bewitched;” Ingrid Bergman, for A Woman Called Golda; and Audrey Hepburn, for Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn, also won Emmys after they died, but were alive when nominated.)

Competition in Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance was stiff this year: In addition to Walter, Boseman beat Julie Andrews (“Bridgerton”), F. Murray Abraham (“Moon Knight”), Stanley Tucci (“Central Park”), Jeffrey Wright (“What If…?”) and Maya Rudolph (“Big Mouth”), who won here in 2021 and 2020.

Boseman was also nominated for a posthumous Best Actor Oscar in 2021 for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” He lost to Anthony Hopkins in “The Father.”

Also Read:

Chadwick Boseman, Norm Macdonald, Jessica Walter Receive Posthumous Emmy Noms