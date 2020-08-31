Chadwick Boseman Video Tribute From Marvel Studios: “You Will Always Be Our King”

“We must find a way to look after one another — as if we were one single tribe.”

Marvel Studios has released a video tribute to it Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at 43 after a years-long secret battle with colon cancer. Headlined ‘You Will Always Be Our King,” the clip has racked up more than 2.35 million YouTube since its posting Sunday.

ABC Remembers ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman With ‘A Tribute For A King’

In the nearly five-minute clip, Boseman is remembered by Kevin Feige as an “amazing actor who we thought would fit perfectly with the MCU.” It features clips from the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Black Panther and behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot.

“It was Chadwick Boseman’s performance in 42 that really made us take a second look,” Black Panther producer Nate Moore says in the video. “There is such an honor and dignity to the way that he played Jackie Robinson that we knew we needed for the character of T’Challa.”

Adds Black Panther director Ryan Coogler: “A lot of things about the character are also true about Chad. He’s very knowledgeable, he’s an athlete, a martial artist. He’s had a lot of experience playing roles that come with a lot of weight.”

‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler On Chadwick Boseman: ‘Because He Was A Caretaker, A Leader, And A Man Of Faith, Dignity And Pride, He Shielded His Collaborators From His Suffering”

