Chadwick Boseman Tributes: Jordan Peele, Joe Biden, Lena Waithe, Mark Ruffalo, and More Honor Late Actor

Tributes to the late Chadwick Boseman are pouring in across social media from Hollywood actors, directors, writers, and more. Boseman’s family confirmed August 28 the actor died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman is best remembered for his iconic role as T’Challa in Ryan Coogler’s Marvel movie “Black Panther,” and he also earned acclaim for playing real-life figures such as Jackie Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get on Up.” Other Boseman films include Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and the NYPD thriller “21 Bridges.”

“All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of Chadwick Boseman,” the actor’s “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo wrote on Twitter. “What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

“The true power of Chadwick Boseman was bigger than anything we saw on the screen,” said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, added, “He left too early but his life made a difference.”

“When Ryan Coogler first introduced the cast of ‘Black Panther’ at ComicCon in 2016, I was on the floor in the dark watching, crying, knowing that I was witnessing cinema history,” “Doctor Strange” filmmaker Scott Derrickson wrote on Twitter. “I felt such hope. To lose Chadwick Boseman now, in these times, is just unspeakablly [sic] sad.”

Jordan Peele wrote that losing Boseman is “a crushing blow,” while recent Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry added, “Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word.”

“I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt,” writer/director Kevin Smith shared. “He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal — like T’challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight.”

A roundup of tributes to Boseman is below. IndieWire will continue to add posts as they are published.

This broke me. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020





Rest in power Chadwick Boseman. You should have been with us so much longer. Heartbroken 💔 pic.twitter.com/uBIqL2fUib — Stella Meghie (@stellamink) August 29, 2020





