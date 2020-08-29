Chadwick Boseman Tributes: Jordan Peele, Joe Biden, Lena Waithe, Mark Ruffalo, and More Honor Late Actor

Tributes to the late Chadwick Boseman are pouring in across social media from Hollywood actors, directors, writers, and more. Boseman’s family confirmed August 28 the actor died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman is best remembered for his iconic role as T’Challa in Ryan Coogler’s Marvel movie “Black Panther,” and he also earned acclaim for playing real-life figures such as Jackie Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get on Up.” Other Boseman films include Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and the NYPD thriller “21 Bridges.”
“All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of Chadwick Boseman,” the actor’s “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo wrote on Twitter. “What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”
“The true power of Chadwick Boseman was bigger than anything we saw on the screen,” said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, added, “He left too early but his life made a difference.”
“When Ryan Coogler first introduced the cast of ‘Black Panther’ at ComicCon in 2016, I was on the floor in the dark watching, crying, knowing that I was witnessing cinema history,” “Doctor Strange” filmmaker Scott Derrickson wrote on Twitter. “I felt such hope. To lose Chadwick Boseman now, in these times, is just unspeakablly [sic] sad.”
Jordan Peele wrote that losing Boseman is “a crushing blow,” while recent Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry added, “Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word.”
“I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt,” writer/director Kevin Smith shared. “He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal — like T’challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight.”
A roundup of tributes to Boseman is below. IndieWire will continue to add posts as they are published.
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.
Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020
Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020
All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020
This broke me.
— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020
This is a crushing blow.
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020
Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word.
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 29, 2020
When Ryan Coogler first introduced the cast of Black Panther at ComicCon in 2016, I was on the floor in the dark watching, crying, knowing that I was witnessing cinema history. I felt such hope. To lose Chadwick Boseman now, in these times, is just unspeakablly sad.
— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 29, 2020
Crushed.
It’s hard not to despair right now. pic.twitter.com/QkIKJTp9XC
— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 29, 2020
Rest in power Chadwick Boseman. You should have been with us so much longer. Heartbroken 💔 pic.twitter.com/uBIqL2fUib
— Stella Meghie (@stellamink) August 29, 2020
I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt. He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal – like T’challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight. https://t.co/cdsjU2oB3B
— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 29, 2020
In power
Eternally in power
— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020
I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power. https://t.co/PkRjw4HKSF
— Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) August 29, 2020
i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god … ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿♂️ forever and ever … https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn
— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020
We love you, Chadwick. Your legacy will never die. #ripchadwickboseman
— Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 29, 2020
The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020
Damn. I never got to meet him, but man do I respect him and his work. He was one of the most inspirational, effective artists of our generation. His work means a lot to me. I looked up to him and I was rooting for him, which he made very easy to do. Such a huge, huge loss. https://t.co/zzwqGOuyu8
— William Jackson Harper (@dubjackharper) August 29, 2020
