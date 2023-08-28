Chadwick Boseman remembered on third anniversary of his death

Lupita Nyong’o has remembered the “joy” she shared with her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman on the third anniversary of his death.

The actress said the pain and “profound” confusion she had experienced following Boseman’s death had taken “months” to recover from.

Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the original 2018 film Black Panther, died from colon cancer at the age of 43, on August 28 2020.

Earlier this year it was announced he would be posthumously honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of motion pictures as part of the class of 2024.

Posting a black and white picture of him on Instagram, Nyong’o wrote: “Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of @chadwickboseman’s death.

“The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again.

“This is a photo I took on film at the airport as we arrived in South Korea in 2018. We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers.

“Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy.”

She added: “Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept. But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence.

“Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.”