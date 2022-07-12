Chadwick Boseman Receives a Posthumous Emmy Nod for Voicing Black Panther in What If ... ?

SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 03: Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images); Black Panther in Marvel Studios' WHAT IF…? exclusively on Disney+. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Marvel Studios Chadwick Boseman; What If ... ? (2021)

Chadwick Boseman just received a posthumous Emmy nod for his final role before his death.

The 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday. The the list includes Boseman in the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his role as "Star Lord T'Challa" in What If ... ?, the Disney+/Marvel Studios animated alternate-reality series.

Boseman, who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after a private years-long battle with colon cancer, previously portrayed the canon version of King T'Challa in 2018's Black Panther.

His Emmy nomination comes a year after her received his first-ever Oscar nod, for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The 2021 Best Actor trophy went to Anthony Hopkins, who shouted out Boseman in a touching tribute during his acceptance speech on social media.

Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Black Panther/T'Challa

Marvel Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa in Black Panther (2018)

In What If ... ?, an alternate version of Boseman's Black Panther character is turned into Star-Lord by Yondu, rather than Peter Quill, per the original Guardians of the Galaxy storyline.

The series features animated versions of many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest characters, including Thor and Peggy Carter, many voiced by their longtime live-action portrayers.

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters this November, with much of the original cast and director/co-writer Ryan Coogler returning.

In December 2020, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the role of T'Challa would not be recast.

Instead, the film "will explore the world of Wakanda and the rich characters introduced in the first film," said Feige, 49.

In a May interview with Collider, Boseman's Black Panther costar Martin Freeman shared that despite the "scores and scores of people on set, joined in this endeavor to make" the sequel, "there's also no question that, at the heart of it, there's quite a gap now, and you felt it."

Reprising his role as CIA agent Everett K. Ross, Freeman, 50, added that making the sequel was "fun" and "enjoyable," and he has "full respect [for director/co-writer] Ryan Coogler and everybody else, who's sweating and bleeding to get this thing done properly."

"But it was odd," he admitted. "Of course, it was odd with Chadwick not being there. There's no way around that. I think everyone would find it pretty strange and sad, but at the same time, life things don't just end."

When Boseman died, Freeman told Collider, "I thought, 'Okay, well, maybe there just won't be another [movie].' "

"But there are still other stories to tell within that world and other great characters," he noted. "I think, and I hope, that we've made a good film. I trust Ryan Coogler a lot."