Chadwick Boseman passes away: Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Brie Larson condole death

Chadwick Boseman, known for essaying the role of Black Panther in the Marvel superhero franchise, died of cancer. The actor was diagnosed with stage II colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it since then as it progressed to stage IV.

Chadwick died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

The announcement of Chadwick's death was shared by his family on Twitter. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," read the family statement.

The films which the actor shot between countless surgeries and chemotherapy included Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma, Rainey's Black Bottom.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement added.

The actor first rose to prominence through his portrayal of baseball legend Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film '42 and musician James Brown a year later in Get on Up.

However, it was his titular role in 2018's Black Panther that gave him worldwide fame. It was the first superhero film to get a nomination for best picture at the Oscars.

Marvel Studios shared a message, writing, "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace".

DC Comics wrote, "To a hero who transcends universes. Wakanda Forever. Rest in Power Chadwick".

Former Vice President and the current presidential candidate of the US Joe Biden said the true power of Chadwick was bigger than anything that we saw in movies.

US Senator and Democratic candidate for vice president Kamala Harris said she is "heartbroken" with the passing away of Chadwick. "My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman were brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference," she wrote.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, paid tribute to Boseman and said, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all-time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King".

Actor Chris Evans, better known as Captain America stated that he is "absolutely devastated" and that the news is "beyond heartbreaking". "Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King," the post read.

Actor Don Cheadle who shares his birthday with Chadwick posted a picture with the actor and wrote, "You were always light and love to me".

Dwayne Johnson thanked Chadwick for sharing his talent with the world and said, "Hard to hear about this".

Actor Brie Larson too shared an image with Boseman, writing that Chadwick was someone who "radiated power and peace". Chris Pratt sent prayers to Chadwick's family and loved ones and stated that the world will miss his "tremendous talent."

