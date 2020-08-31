Chadwick Boseman passes away: Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Spike Lee pay tribute to actor

In a lengthy, emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler said the late actor was a man of faith and dignity, and someone who lived a beautiful life while making great art.

Boseman, who attained global stardom as King T'Challa of fictitious African country Wakanda aka superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, died Friday of colon cancer at his residence in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side. He was 43.

(Also read on Firstpost "Chadwick Boseman passes away: The Black Panther star was an antidote to apolitical actors)

The actor fought a secret battle with the disease for four years, Boseman''s family said in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

Coogler revealed he "wasn't privy to the details of his illness", adding Boseman was "living with his illness the entire time I knew him".

