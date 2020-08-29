Chadwick Boseman’s Life and Career in Photos

Daniel Doperalski

Prolific actor Chadwick Boseman died on Aug. 28. He broke into Hollywood with his dynamic interpretations of Hollywood icons, sports heroes and civil rights activists. He’s best known for his role as the titular Marvel superhero in “Black Panther.”

