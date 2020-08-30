Chadwick Boseman Honored At Lakers Game By LeBron James With ‘Wakanda Forever’ Salute

When James kneeled for the national anthem, he then crossed his arms in the familiar “Wakanda Forever” salute from the Black Panther film, which featured Boseman in the title role. James ended his moment by pointing skyward with his finger at the end of the song.
His gesture came a day after Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43, shocking the world. Boseman had kept his four-year battle with the disease from the public, even as he appeared in a long string of films, including his signature cinematic moment, 2018’s Black Panther, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film of all-time.
More from Deadline
- ABC To Air 'Black Panther' Sunday, Followed By Chadwick Boseman Tribute Special Anchored By Robin Roberts - Update
- 'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler On Chadwick Boseman: 'Because He Was A Caretaker, A Leader, And A Man Of Faith, Dignity And Pride, He Shielded His Collaborators From His Suffering"
- Twitter Crowns Chadwick Boseman's Last Post Most Liked Tweet Ever: "A Tribute Fit For a King"
Best of Deadline
- U.S. Coronavirus Update: New Cases Break Record 70,000 For The First Time; Infections Up 40% Since Early July
- Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
- Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.