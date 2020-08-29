Chadwick Boseman gave 'joy, courage and inspiration' to children battling cancer amid his own fight

Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer Friday at age 43, inspired many in roles as King T'Challa, Jackie Robinson and James Brown. But his heroism went beyond the big screen. During his private, four-year battle with colon cancer, he visited and kept in touch with children fighting their own battles against cancer.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman," St. Jude Children's Research Hospital wrote on Instagram.

Two years ago, the hospital shared, Boseman visited the St. Jude campus.

"(He) brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration," St. Jude wrote. "He was an incredible role model for our patients and children from all around the world. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

In 2018, St. Jude posted a series of images of Boseman with patients on Twitter.

"It’s not every day that St. Jude gets a visit from an Avenger! Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for stopping by to bring joy to our patients and learn more about our lifesaving mission!" the hospital wrote.

It’s not every day that St. Jude gets a visit from an Avenger! Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for stopping by to bring joy to our patients and learn more about our lifesaving mission! ❤ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7RwPO7qgPD — St. Jude (@StJude) September 12, 2018

In 2018, Boseman spoke about the cultural impact of the film "Black Panther" focused on a communication he had with the families of two terminally ill children who had cancer. He remained in communication with them throughout filming.

Their parents told Boseman that they were trying to hold on until the movie's release, which he said was humbling. He said that it inspired him to work hard for everyone who was expecting "something great."

The two boys died before the movie was released.

Boseman's family revealed his fight against the disease while announcing his passing on Instagram Friday. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," they wrote.

"Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," they continued.

And through it all, he made time for others. In the wake of his death, fans took to social media to share their own favorite Boseman moments — many of which, like his visit to St. Jude's, provided joy to others.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chadwick Boseman: He visited children with cancer amid his own fight