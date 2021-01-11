Chad Wolf: Acting head of Homeland Security resigns ahead of inauguration day

Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Chad Wolf resigned on Monday just with just over a week left of the Trump presidency&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

Chad Wolf resigned on Monday just with just over a week left of the Trump presidency

(REUTERS)

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf has resigned, becoming the third cabinet member to leave the Trump administration since the assault on the Capitol.

The news comes amid widespread concerns for security across the nation following the riot, particularly regarding the inauguration on 20 January as the department plays a crucial role in protecting the event from threats.

In a letter to the department, Mr Wolf said he was resigning due to the “ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as acting secretary”.

He said it was diverting attention and resources away from the department during the “critical time of a transition of power”.

Pete Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency will step into the role for the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Mr Wolf had previously said he would not leave before the inauguration: “to ensure the Department’s focus remains on the serious threats facing our country and an orderly transition".

Mr Wolf condemned the rioting that occurred after the president encouraged his supporters to march on Congress.

"What transpired yesterday was tragic and sickening. While I have consistently condemned political violence on both sides of the aisle, specifically violence directed at law enforcement, we now see some supporters of the president using violence as a means to achieve political ends. This is unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the president and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday," Mr Wolf said in a statement.

"Every American is guaranteed the right to peacefully protest, but once those protests become violent, we should enforce our laws and bring those responsible to justice – regardless of political motivations."

His nomination to be made Homeland Security chief was withdrawn by the administration and there was initial speculation that it was because of his comments regarding the violence, but it transpired that the move was taken a day before the statement was released.

Mr Wolf was out of the country meeting with counterparts in Cyprus, Bahrain, and Qatar, when the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. He returned on 8 January.

In September, a federal judge in Marlyand ruled that Mr Wolf was appointed unlawfully to lead the department.

Judge Paula Xinis ruled that the previous acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan's appointment was also invalid, so Mr Wolf – who came into his position through an amendment to the agency's succession order made by Mr McAleenan – also came to the role unlawfully

Read More

Federal judge rules that Chad Wolf was appointed as DHS head illegally

Trump faces criticism for nominating acting DHS Secretary as head

Chad Wolf says federal forces in Portland ‘will not retreat’

Trump withdraws Wolf’s nomination for Homeland Security chief

DC mayor pushes for increased security around inauguration

Latest Stories

  • Doug Pederson, who led Eagles to their first Super Bowl, out as team's coach

    A rough 2020 season led to friction between Doug Pederson and the Eagles.

  • NBC brings on Mike Babcock as new analyst, cuts ties with Mike Milbury

    Mike Babcock has resurfaced with the NHL's U.S. broadcasting partner.

  • Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell turns question about Capitol riot back to reporters for discussion

    Before describing his own feelings, Russell wanted to hear from reporters about theirs in an open discussion on the topic.

  • Who is biggest threat to Maple Leafs for North Division supremacy?

    The North Division features all the Canadian teams in one place, and while the Maple Leafs are the favourites, don't sleep on the rest of the division.

  • The Raptors seem to have found a solution to their biggest problem

    By removing Aron Baynes and Alex Len from the rotation, the Raptors appear to have landed on a lineup and are rediscovering the identity that made them so good last season.

  • NBA postpones Mavericks-Pelicans, Celtics-Bulls due to COVID-19 health and safety issues

    The NBA has now postponed three games in 24 hours due to COVID-19 issues.

  • Ohio State will have hands full with Alabama in national title game

    The Buckeyes showed out against Clemson, but the Crimson Tide offense is on another level.

  • Baker Mayfield says he met one of his linemen for the first time in the locker room before the game

    As if the Browns' week wasn't wild enough, Baker Mayfield didn't meet one of his lineman until they were both in the locker room on Sunday.

  • Why the North Division will feel like a throwback

    There might not be a Vezina or Selke winner from the North Division, but the elite talents from Canadian teams should have every opportunity to do what they do best in a division that caters to offensive stars.

  • Viral Bills fan shown crying on TV had visited grandfather's grave day before Buffalo's win

    Jay Poch said he was thinking about his family when he broke down and TV cameras found him.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Predictions for players who will bounce back in the 2021 NHL season

    Who is set to bounce back in the 2021 NHL season?

  • Fantasy Basketball Stock Report: Whose value is up or down as we enter Week 4?

    Patient fantasy managers who drafted Kristaps Porzingis waiting for his return are about to be rewarded. Dalton Del Don reveals his hoops risers and fallers.

  • Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle to be used on 'limited basis' if he plays, per Nick Saban

    In four games in 2020, Waddle caught 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns.

  • British Open won't be held at Donald Trump's Turnberry course anytime soon

    Just like the PGA of America, The R&A is going to avoid Donald Trump's course for the British Open after last week's Capitol attack.

  • Jack Riley's hockey legacy lives on at West Point

    WEST POINT, N.Y. — It's been 35 years since the late Jack Riley retired as the hockey coach at Army, and his legacy continues. When the Black Knights defeated American International College on Sunday evening, it was the 1,000th victory for the Riley family at the helm of the Army hockey program. “Obviously, this is a special night,” said Army coach Brian Riley, Jack's youngest son. “We will never forget this one, and I am thinking about my dad and my brother after this win.” Jack Riley, who coached the United States to the hockey gold medal at the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics, is Army’s all-time winningest coach with a 542-343-20 record during a 36-year career at West Point. After starring in college at Dartmouth, Jack Riley was hired in 1950 by athletic director and football coach Earl “Red” Blaik. He retired in 1986 as the second-winningest college hockey coach in NCAA history and was replaced by son Rob, who added 257 victories over 18 seasons to the family total. Brian Riley succeeded his brother in 2004 and now has 201 victories after the 5-3 triumph over AIC. “It’s an honour to be a part of a moment like this for coach,” said senior goalie Trevin Kozlowski, who had a career-high 37 saves. “It is a pretty surreal thing to be a part of, and it is something we could all look back at and tell our families that we were here for this.” Jack Riley died in 2016 at age 95. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • More madness: Jared Veldheer could become first player to play for two different playoff teams

    The weird rules of this season led to a unique situation for one player.

  • Mad Bets: Why are coaches punting on 4th and short?

    Watching NFL coaches punt in the 4th quarter has been very frustrating. Minty Bets of Yahoo Sportsbook has to talk about it.

  • In blow to Wizards, Westbrook out a week with injured leg

    Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to sit out a week with an injured left leg, the latest blow to a team that entered Monday with a 2-8 record.The Wizards announced before Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns that Westbrook's left quadriceps was hurt because of “repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season.”The team said the 2016-17 MVP and nine-time All-NBA selection would be re-evaluated at the end of the week. Washington is scheduled to play five games through next Monday.“He got hit pretty bad in his quad in training camp,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said before Monday's game with Phoenix. “And the thing about him is, he's as tough as nails. He as tough a competitor I've ever been around as a player and as a coach, and it's bothered him. He pushed through it with the treatments and the padding, but he's never made an excuse, not even to me.”Westbrook, acquired shortly before the preseason in the trade that sent John Wall to the Houston Rockets, is averaging 19.3 points, 11.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds through seven games with the Wizards, including four triple-doubles. He is shooting 37.8% so far.“He knows he can play better,” Brooks said. “He was starting to get better. Then, he hit it again, set him back a little bit."Brooks said Westbrook aggravated the injury on Jan. 6 at Philadelphia, and he's also been playing with a dislocated finger.The update on Westbrook came a day after the Wizards said centre Thomas Bryant has a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Bryant is likely to miss the rest of the season. He was one of only two players who started each of Washington’s first 10 games.He was injured in the first quarter of a 128-124 loss to the visiting Miami Heat on Saturday.That was Washington’s third consecutive defeat overall. Brooks’ team is 0-5 at home this season.Bradley Beal, who leads the NBA in scoring at 35.0 points per game, returned to the lineup Monday after missing Saturday's game because of COVID-19 protocols.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Report: Cowboys hiring former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator

    The Dallas Cowboys are hiring former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Quinn was the head coach of the Falcons for five-plus seasons before being fired amid an 0-5 start in 2020.

  • Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil won't play in national title game after COVID-19 diagnosis

    Ohio State will likely field a freshman kicker against Alabama on Monday.