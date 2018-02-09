Chad Morris enters Arkansas signing day event in style (Video)

Chad Morris spent three years as head coach at SMU before arriving at Arkansas. (Andy Shupe/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, Fo;e)

Chad Morris apparently knows how to make an extravagant entrance.

At a signing day event in Little Rock Thursday night, Morris, the new Arkansas head coach, literally descended from the ceiling before addressing the crowd. No joke.

That. Just. Happened.@coachchadmorris literally dropped in on our Signing Day event in Little Rock pic.twitter.com/gyztqNLjpa — Arkansas Football Recruiting (@RazorbackFBRec) February 9, 2018





Arkansas brought in Morris to replace Bret Bielema, who was fired after the regular season finale. Morris had just a 14-22 record in three seasons at SMU before arriving in Fayetteville, but the record doesn’t reflect the Mustangs’ improvement under Morris’ watch.

The team was 1-11 in the year before he was hired and improved to 7-5 by the time he exited the program. Arkansas is hoping Morris brings in the exciting brand of offense SMU exhibited in 2017.

To do that, Morris needs to hit the recruiting trail hard. He closed out his first Razorbacks recruiting class with eight additional signatures on Wednesday, five of which are three-star recruits. Morris also landed five of Rivals.com’s top nine players in the state of Arkansas in the 2018 class.

That’s a solid start for Morris, but he has work to do moving forward to keep pace with the rest of the SEC. Arkansas’ class finished No. 66 in the country — dead last in the SEC and 20 spots behind the second-to-last finisher (Vanderbilt: No. 46).

– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!