Chad Michael Murray Wishes Wife Sarah Roemer Happy Anniversary: 'Magic, Magic, Magic'

"I love you and love our journey together with our rad little pack," the 'One Tree Hill' star wrote of his wife

Monica Schipper/Getty Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer in 2023.

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer had a magical — and chaotic — anniversary!

The One Tree Hill star, 42, shared a loving video tribute to his actress wife, 39, on Instagram Wednesday in honor of their anniversary.

“So, yesterday was my wife and I’s anniversary,” he began the video. “Magic, magic, magic.”

“However,” he continued with a laugh. “The day was a total disaster. You ever have one of those days, right, where no matter what you do, you’re just incapable, right? … The trials and tribulations, they build up in the day, and the next thing you know, you have miserably failed at all of the tasks you’ve set out to accomplish. That was our day yesterday.”

Murray went on to describe some of his and Roemer’s anniversary “trials and tribulations,” which included extra dog walks, a spilled bottle, heavy traffic and getting “pooped on by a baby.”

"But you know what, I’ve gotta follow it with this,” he continued. “All of these things may have taken place but I wouldn’t rather have spent that time with anyone other than my wife.”

“Love you, mama,” he finished the video with a wink.

In the caption, the Freaky Friday star continued his tribute, writing, “Happy Anniversary Mama:) ❤️ I love you and love our journey together with our rad little pack. 🐺.”

He continued, “Even when the dishwasher malfunctions, traffic gets my goat, I run out of my granola for breakfast, we can’t find the right [clothes] for the kiddos, Google maps tells us a business exists but when arrive we realize Google maps needs an update, kids are tired little beans, it’s raining cats and dogs, homework needs doing, lines need memorizing, dog needs walking, house has exploded, but among all this amazing glorious chaos- I get to see you❤️ Genuinely Blessed. 🙏🙌.”

Michael Tullberg/Getty Sarah Roemer and Chad Michael Murray in 2019.

“P.S.- the baby poop part may have happened on a different day but it was waaaaaay to good to leave out,” he added. “You wouldn’t believe me if I told you how that went down😂😂😂.”

Murray and Roemer’s “little pack” consists of three children — two sons, ages 8 and 6, and a one-month-old daughter — whose names and faces the couple has chosen to keep private.

The pair also share a golden retriever named Jett — the pup who needed extra walks on their anniversary — whom they adopted in October 2021.



The actor couple first crossed paths on the set of their show Chosen, which debuted in 2013. In January 2015, they announced that they had wed and were expecting their first child together.

“Chad and Sarah are extremely happy and excited, and enjoying their life together,” Murray’s rep told PEOPLE at the time.

Shortly after, Murray told E! News that he’s a “romantic” and a “family guy.”

“I want that core,” he told the outlet. “I tend to keep everything quiet. I love my life. That’s the part I keep for myself.”

While both Murray and Roemer keep their life relatively private, the actor doesn’t shy away from showering his wife with love on social media.

On Mother’s Day in 2022, Murray penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife alongside a photo of the pair smooching.

“Wifo- The world has been lighter & brighter since the day you entered it,” he began the post. “You’ve extended that light through our little pack. For me, growing up with [a] single father most of my life, I never truly knew the importance of a mother until I had the honor of watching you carry this family on your back from that moment our son was born.”

He continued, “Your heart lights our world. Our babies know just how lucky they are to have you as their Mama. I love you dearly🌹 We love you dearly.”

“Thank you so much for being the Human, Woman, Wife & Mother you are,” he wrote. “Happy Happy Mother’s Day to you Sarah -our superwoman mama ♥️🦸‍♀️.”



