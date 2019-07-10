Chad Mendes retires from MMA; featherweight says he has 'no regrets'

Chad Mendes said Tuesday that he's putting the gloves down for good.

Mendes announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, first to ESPN's Brett Okamoto and then to the public.

I just want to say THANK YOU to all my fans and everyone that tuned in to watch me battle! With 29 years of competing and 11 year in the Mma game, I feel it’s time for the next chapter in my life! It’s been an… https://t.co/zKdiEbPeNW — chad mendes (@chadmendes) July 10, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He told Okamoto that he came to his decision while he was taking time away from the sport.

"I have no regrets," he told Okamoto. "I've had an amazing time."

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Mendes, 34, is stepping away with an 18-5 record as a professional (9-5 UFC). He lost four of his last six fights, including his most recent bout, a TKO defeat to Alexander Volkanovski in December at UFC 232.

Mendes-Volkanovski-071019-Getty-EMBED.jpg

He fought three times for the UFC featherweight title and lost all three bouts — twice to Jose Aldo and once to Conor McGregor.