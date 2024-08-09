Chad Mendes would only return to BKFC for a rematch with Eddie Alvarez

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez BKFC

ABU DHABI – [autotag]Chad Mendes[/autotag] is done with BKFC – unless he's offered another shot at [autotag]Eddie Alvarez[/autotag].

Mendes hung up his gloves after losing a split decision to Alvarez at BKFC 41 in April 2023. It was a back-and-forth barnburner that Mendes thought he won.

The multiple-time UFC title challenger has little interest in returning to the bareknuckle boxing ring, but would do it if he got the opportunity to avenge his loss to Alvarez.

"Honestly, I think the only thing that really intrigues me at this point with bareknuckle is a rematch with Eddie, mainly because I thought I won that fight," Mendes told MMA Junkie. "Worst case, (it was) a draw. But I've talked to Eddie about it a little bit. He kind of seemed like he was into it a little bit.

"What I've heard, though, from the grapevine, is his coaches don't want to do it. So I don't know if it's going to happen or not, but that's really the only thing that interests me in that world anymore. If that's not going to happen, I probably won't do any more, no."

Mendes competed in a grappling match this past Friday at ADXC 5 in Abu Dhabi. He defeated fellow ex-UFC fighter Diego Brandao, and sees himself competing in more grappling matches to remain active.

"I like these grappling events," Mendes said. "I like being able to continue staying in shape, doing grappling, strength and conditioning, stuff like that, which is something I've done since I was a young kid, and I love to do more than getting punched in the face, honestly. So I will definitely continue to do these, I think, moving forward until my body is like, 'That's enough.'"

Related

BKFC free fight: Eddie Alvarez successful in wild debut vs. Chad Mendes

Chad Mendes explains decision to retire after BKFC 41 loss: 'I just don't need to be doing this sh*t anymore'

Eddie Alvarez def. Chad Mendes at BKFC 41: Best photos

Twitter reacts to Eddie Alvarez's epic debut win at BKFC 41, Chad Mendes' retirement

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Chad Mendes would only return to BKFC for a rematch with Eddie Alvarez