Chad Henne led Chiefs on 98-yard playoff TD drive: 3 things to know about the backup QB

Chad Henne has been here before. Well ... sort of.

The Chiefs’ backup quarterback stepped into a playoff game in January 2021, delivering an on-the-money fourth-and-short pass to Tyreek Hill to clinch a Divisional Round victory over the Cleveland Browns and send the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.

But on Saturday, things were a little different. Namely, Mahomes’ ankle injury occurred late in the first quarter — he was questionable to return, per the Chiefs, though he did just that after halftime — and Henne was tasked with taking the Chiefs the length of the field on his first drive.

The result? A 12-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that culminated in a short touchdown throw from Henne to tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs led 17-10 at halftime.

Here are three things to know about the Chiefs’ backup quarterback...

Stepping up in a big moment

Henne, as mentioned, was crucial in the AFC Divisional Round against Cleveland as the Chiefs advanced to face the Bills, and then to the Super Bowl in the 2021 playoffs (2020 season). KC led 19-3 in that game before the Browns mounted a comeback.

KC added a field goal to take a 22-10 lead shortly after Henne entered for Mahomes, who suffered a head injury in that 2021 game. The Browns scored a touchdown and Henne threw an interception, setting up somewhat of a dire situation ... at least until the Chiefs got the ball back and Henne moved the chains to send the team through to the next round.

Henne went 6-for-8 passing for 66 yards and the interception in that Divisional Round Game, though most remember it for the fourth-down conversion.

Michigan roots ... and an Andy Reid connection

Like Tom Brady, the future NFL of Fame quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (for now, at least), Henne attended Michigan for college. Unlike Brady — and many other Wolverines signal callers — Henne earned starting snaps as a freshman.

Henne was just the second true-freshman starting quarterback in Wolverines history. The now-37-year-old quarterback totaled 2,743 passing yards and 25 touchdowns through the air in 12 games as a freshman at Michigan (2004).

After his senior season in 2007, one that culminated in a bowl win over Florida (and MVP award for Henne), he left for the NFL, where he was a second-round draft selection (No. 57 overall) by the Miami Dolphins. Henne totaled 8,740 yards and 87 touchdowns with Michigan.

Henne also has roots in Pennsylvania, giving him an Andy Reid connection. Henne is from Wyomissing, Pa., about a 90-minute drive from Philadelphia, where Reid coached the Eagles for more than a decade.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is also from a football family of Pennsylvania natives.

What about Chad Henne’s contract?

The Chiefs could’ve looked elsewhere at some point for a backup quarterback, but they’ve shown continued faith in Henne, a 15-year veteran of the NFL.

Kansas City signed Henne to a two-year contract in March 2018. That contract was renewed in 2020 and again last year. He spent the first phases of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and, coincidentally, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henne has made 54 career starts, including one with the Chiefs in 2020, a 38-21 loss to the Chargers. In that game, Henne completed 23 of 32 passes for 218 yards, with two passing touchdowns and no interceptions.

Henne was 5 of 7 for 23 yards and a touchdown in the first half vs. the Jaguars on Saturday. Mahomes returned to the game after halftime.