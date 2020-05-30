Chad Gordon killing: Suspect charged with murder after autistic man shot dead on doorstep

A suspect has been charged with murder after a 27-year-old autistic man was shot dead on his doorstep - in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

Chad Gordon, who has been described as "gentle and caring", was hit in the head at close range as he answered his door in Haringey, north London.

Clive Spencer, 23, of Ermine Road, in north London, is accused of murder and assisting an offender.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of Mr Gordon's death as a gunshot wound.

His mother, Anne Marie Wilson, said the family had been left "devastated".

She added: "Chad wouldn't hurt a fly, he was so gentle and caring."

British rapper Chip has also paid tribute to Mr Gordon on Instagram, sending his "deepest condolences" to his family.

He wrote: "He was disabled and autistic so would not speak much at all.

"Just wanted to put my public condolences out for Neighbour Hood Chad and his family."

Armed police were called to reports that shots had been fired at the scene at Wiltshire Gardens in north London just after 8.20pm on Monday 18 May.

Officers found Mr Gordon with a gunshot wound to the head and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge said there was no reason anyone would want to hurt him.

"Chad was gunned down in his own home for no more reason that he opened his door," he said.

"How can his family ever come to terms with such a wicked and senseless act?"