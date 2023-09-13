If you’re on the hunt for a feel-good comedy, Apple TV+ has you sorted.

In January 2022, Cha Cha Real Smooth became the year’s biggest Sundance hit after being snapped up by the corporation.

The deal came one year after the streaming service bought CODA, which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Cha Cha Real Smooth is written and directed by its lead star, the 25-year-old Cooper Raiff.

It’s Raiff’s second film after S**house, which is also known as Freshman Year, andfollows a college graduate, based in New Jersey, who falls for a young mother (Dakota Johnson), who he meets at the bat mitzvah of his younger brother’s school friend.

Leslie Mann and Brad Garrett also star in the film as does Vanessa Burghardt, who steals scenes as Johnson’s autistic daughter whom Raiff’s character strikes up a sweet friendship with. Impressively, the film is Burghardt’s debut.

Apple bought ChaCha Real Smooth for $15m, and it’s available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

