Cha Cha Cha, Mel the milkmaid and other memorable Eurovision moments

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest has concluded in Liverpool, where acts from 26 countries competed to win the crystal microphone.

Sweden's Loreen won with her pop anthem Tattoo, but throughout the competition, fans were treated to a visual and musical feast.

From a surprise musical appearance by the Princess of Wales to neon green bolero jackets, here's a recap of some of the contest's most memorable moments.

Cha Cha Cha

Finland Käärijä's began his performance in a wooden crate while wearing an eye-catching neon green bolero jacket.

Delighting the audience with his eccentric techno tune, he was joined by backing dancers in neon pink, who formed what can only be described as a human caterpillar. But the roars of approval continued, both in the press room and the Eurovision village.

Milkmaid Mel

Audiences were caught off guard when comedian Mel Giedroyc, of Polish descent, was seen churning butter in a nod to the Polish entry Donatan and Cleo from 2014.

The BBC Eurovision Twitter account posted: "Mel Giedroyc as a butter churning Polish milkmaid! Give her an NTA right now!

"Just when I thought I couldn't love Mel any more."

Belgium's Boy George

Gustaph from Belgium performs during the second semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool

Belgium's entry, Gustaph, hit the high notes in pink parachute pants and a giant white hat, to a backdrop of voguing dancers.

He called his 90s anthem "Because Of You" an "unabashed love letter to freedom" and "an ode to the queer community".

Many on social media compared him to British singer Boy George.

lovely to see boy george in a non-jungle setting! #eurovision pic.twitter.com/AkqN3GjyXK — tom (@arianagrandes) May 13, 2023

Serbia's soap dish

Luke Black's performance was one of the most commented upon on social media, but perhaps not for the right reasons. As Graham Norton remarked, the Serbian singer appeared to start his act from a "soap dish".

Story continues

But it wasn't just the visuals that failed to impress him. "There's much better ear worms later in the show", he said. "Sadly Serbia isn't one of them."

A surprise piano appearance

The Princess of Wales accompanied Kalush Orchestra to the piano in a surprise appearance. The performance lasted just 10 seconds, but it was more than enough time to wow audiences.

Dressed in a midnight blue Jenny Packham dress, she played an instrumental piece, created by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, recorded in Windsor Castle's Crimson Drawing Room.

Loreen's light box

Loreen performs at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool

Sweden's Loreen delivered her party anthem from inside a box, dressed in a sand-coloured leather two-piece with huge fake nails.

She became the first woman to win Eurovision twice. Her winning pop-hit, "Euphoria", which she performed in 2012, has become one of the most profitable songs in the history of Eurovision.