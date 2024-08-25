🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Ché Adams enjoying life in Italy as he nets for Torino

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Ché Adams enjoying life in Italy as he nets for Torino

After spells at Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Southampton, Scotland international Ché Adams went for a complete change this summer as he made the move to Turin to sign for Serie A side Torino.

He became one of a number of Scottish players to do well on the peninsula recently, as Lewis Ferguson and Liam Henderson have both become well-known in the Italian top-flight.

After coming on as a substitute in Torino’s 2-2 draw with Milan at San Siro last weekend, he has now made his first start at home to Atalanta.

And he has immediately got off the mark, making an excellent run from deep to put his side ahead versus high-flying Atalanta.

It seems like there’s another popular Scotsman in Italy!