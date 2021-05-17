CGTN: China's promises matter - it delivers on its commitments

·3 min read

BEIJING, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- More than 2,000 years ago, Confucius said "Yan Bi Xin Xing Bi Guo," which means "one must be true to their word and determined in their work."

"The Chinese civilization emphasizes 'Word must be kept, promise must be delivered,' and 'With dishonest people, reliability becomes questionable," said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China has remained true to the phrase throughout its development process, and the country's five-year plan serves as a vivid example of how commitments are delivered.

Promises kept

Created every five years since 1953, the five-year plan, a major feature of China's governance system, sets growth targets and defines development policies. Except for the period between 1963 and 1965, a total of 13 of these plans have been made and, more significantly, implemented.

For instance, the country's battle against poverty. Lifting all rural residents out of poverty by 2020 was in China's 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020). After eight years of work, all of China's nearly 100 million impoverished rural residents had risen above the current poverty line in 2020.

China has also kept its commitments in global affairs.

The Copenhagen Summit in 2009 set China's 2020 target of non-fossil energy consumption at 15 percent and entailed a 40 to 45 percent reduction of carbon intensity compared with 2005. China's statistics for 2019 were 15.3 percent and 48.1 percent, respectively, meaning the country exceeded and fulfilled those targets ahead of schedule.

Compared with 2005, the greenhouse emissions per unit of GDP had dropped 48 percent by 2019 in China, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, achieving ahead of schedule China's commitment to the 2020 targets.

China's 14th Five-Year Plan, new promises to be kept

In 2021, China embarks on a new journey toward socialist modernization via the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Concrete targets to be achieved during the coming years include keeping the surveyed urban unemployment rate under 5.5 percent and hitting 7 percent annual growth in research & development spending.

The country also promised to slash energy consumption per unit of GDP by 13.5 percent and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 18 percent to build a green economy and pave the way for achieving its long-term carbon emission goal by 2030.

"China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060," Xi said, at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April.

With such ambitious plans, hard work will be needed to deliver on the promise.

"During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, we must adhere to a people-centered philosophy, that enables them to enjoy the fruits of development. We should make solid efforts to improve people's livelihood while promoting high-quality development. And we must focus more on livelihood issues that people are generally more concerned about by adopting more targeted measures, push them forward one by one, and work hard year after year, so that our people will always have a stronger sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security," said Xi.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-17/China-s-promises-matter-it-delivers-on-its-commitments--10kQinMPMD6/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-chinas-promises-matter---it-delivers-on-its-commitments-301292441.html

SOURCE CGTN

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/17/c3850.html

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors fittingly wrap wacky season with just 6 players available

    Having only six guys for their season finale versus the Pacers made for an adventurous game, especially since half the bodies available were centers.

  • Wild win Game 1 overtime nailbiter over Golden Knights

    Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of overtime lifted the Minnesota Wild past the Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 on Sunday.

  • Stephen Curry claims second career NBA scoring title over Bradley Beal

    The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.

  • Palmieri scores OT winner as Isles take Game 1 over Penguins

    Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.

  • Guerrero Jr. mashes another tater in Jays' win over Phillies

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th bomb of the season on Sunday, a solo drive in the eighth that gave him home runs in three consecutive games.

  • Boxing fans rejoice as Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua finalized for Aug. 14

    We’re getting the fight we deserve, that we wanted, and tens of millions of people will join us and watch.

  • Pierce, Webber, Bosh headline basketball's 2021 Hall of Fame class

    A day after the induction of Class of 2020 honorees Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett — the greatest class in history — the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2021.

  • Stunning last-minute goalkeeper goal saves Liverpool's season

    Alisson Becker won Sunday's game against West Brom the the first goalkeeper goal in the 129-year history of Liverpool Football Club.

  • Former college DB thought he had a Falcons tryout. It was a hoax

    After texting with someone he thought was Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, Juantarius Bryant was turned away from the team's facility this week. He was the victim of a hoax.

  • Rapper J. Cole makes Basketball Africa League debut with own music in warm-ups

    J. Cole is expected to play a handful of games for the Rwanda team.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Avalanche begin their high-tempo title march

    Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • ‘Shitty ass season’ left Fred VanVleet doing lots of soul searching

    During his end of season availability, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed what he learned about himself during a tumultuous season.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • German soccer president quits after comparing VP to Nazi

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer federation president Fritz Keller resigned Monday, nearly a month after he compared one of the organization's vice presidents to a Nazi-era judge. Keller likened Rainer Koch to Nazi-era judge Roland Freisler at a federation meeting on April 23. That prompted state and regional officials to express a vote of no confidence in Keller’s leadership. Keller offered an apology which he said Koch did not accept. Keller said that “with this, I accept personal responsibility for my lapse at the board meeting of April 23, which should remain a sad low point in the wretched leadership situation" at the federation, known by its German initials DFB. He stepped down ahead of an expected ruling by an ethics panel. Freisler, as a participant in the Wannsee Conference of 1942, was one of the Nazis responsible for the organization of the Holocaust. He became president of the People’s Court, where he issued around 2,600 death sentences to opponents of the Nazi regime. The DFB said last week when Keller first indicated he would step down that Koch, who is a judge at a court in Munich, and another vice president, Peter Peters, will be joint interim presidents for a transitional period. In a lengthy statement announcing his resignation Monday, Keller said the DFB was plagued by internal power struggles and a lack of transparency. “My resignation will not solve the problems within the DFB and the sport of soccer,” he said. The 64-year-old Keller, who had been in office since 2019, is the latest of four recent DFB presidents to leave office amid scandal. Keller’s predecessor, Reinhard Grindel, resigned after accepting a luxury watch amid allegations of undeclared earnings and discontent with his leadership. Former federation presidents Wolfgang Niersbach and Theo Zwanziger were both forced out amid allegations of corruption concerning Germany’s 2006 World Cup bid. Germany is due to host the European Championship in 2024. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Former England players lobby government for soccer regulator

    LONDON (AP) — Gary Neville has united a group of former playing rivals turned broadcasting competitors to lobby the government to introduce an independent regulatory body for English football to help to stave off any renewed attempts to launch a Super League by elite clubs. A parliamentary petition was launched Monday by Neville along with fellow ex-England players Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards calling for an overhaul of the governance of the game. It was signed by more than 20,000 people in an hour and 10,000 signatories are required for the petition to be considered for a parliamentary debate. Six English clubs, including Neville's former club Manchester United, tried to launch a breakaway European competition last month to usurp the Champions League, with most teams guaranteed entry rather than having to qualify through domestic placings each year. It collapsed inside 48 hours amid an outcry from fans, the government and broadcasters, including Neville on Comcast-owned Sky Sports. “It was a direct threat to the integrity of the game; destroying the concept of sporting merit and open competition," read an open letter from the former players on Monday. “Without swift and direct intervention, the return of a European Super League will be a constant threat," the letter added, calling for “government legislation to block any Premier League clubs attempting to abandon the country’s football pyramid.” Lineker presents Premier League coverage on the BBC and the Champions League for BT Sport, which Ferdinand also works as a pundit for. Carragher and Richards appear alongside Neville on Sky. The Premier League is resisting any regulatory body being appointed, like Britain's communications watchdog Ofcom. “I would defend the Premier League’s role as regulator of its clubs over the last 30 years," league chief executive Richard Masters said last week. “Clearly we’ve had some problems over the last 18 months but so has every industry sector. I don’t think an independent regulator is required.” Former British Sports Minister Tracey Crouch is currently overseeing a fan-led review of football governance in the wake of the Super League's collapse and an attempt by the Premier League's so-called “Big Six” clubs last year to grab more power domestically in a plan known as Project Big Picture. “A regulator is being proposed by some, being completely hated by others and it’s going to be part of the mix," Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston told reporters at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. "We’ll see what Tracey comes up in the recommendations,” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • With Lowry, Ujiri reaching free agency, Raptors' 'We The North' era might be over

    It took an extended trip south to possibly kill the Toronto Raptors' storybook 'We The North' era. The 2021 Raptors missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013 — the year before the team launched its now-iconic slogan and president Masai Ujiri proclaimed "F— Brooklyn." The seven years in between contain all the elements of classic storytelling. The plucky underdog finally finds success, but can't get past a King in Cleveland. Eventually, the team parts with its beloved homegrown star in an all-in bid for glory. But there's a conflict: no one appears happy with the move. Yet it works, and the team triumphs, despite the odds, to a championship. Afterwards, the new star makes like the old and leaves, and the team slowly falls from its perch. A pandemic forces a move to Florida, and the team finally meets a battle it can't scrap its way through. Now, the team's two protagonists — Ujiri and star guard Kyle Lowry — are free agents. Should they leave, it would close the book on an era of Raptors basketball. If they stay, another chapter may yet be written. The Raptors, who played the entire 2020-21 season located in Tampa, Fla., finished with a 27-45 record, good for 12th in the Eastern Conference. The reasons for failure are multiple, as some combination of the relocation and ensuing 2-8 start, a COVID-19 outbreak just as things seemed to be looking up and general under-performance culminated in disaster. To rebound from a season like that, a team needs a leader like Ujiri. It's for that reason the executive may be more impactful than any available player in the off-season, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Ujiri's work atop the Raptors is basically unimpeachable. He once dealt Greivis Vasquez, a point guard who'd go on to play 26 more NBA games, for picks that became Norman Powell and OG Anunoby. He drafted Pascal Siakam 27th overall, where hits to that degree are rare. The evolution of Fred VanVleet from undrafted free agent to NBA Finals hero is well-documented. It's rare to find an executive who can build a young talent base like Ujiri, but also knows when the right time to strike is, as he showed with the deal of DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard. In 2013, New York Knicks owner James Dolan reportedly vetoed a trade with the Raptors out of fear of Ujiri — a swap that would've made Lowry a Knick. Ujiri has previously been linked to openings in New York and Washington, but those have since been filled. Barring a major surprise, it's unlikely a top basketball job opens up that is more appealing than Toronto, where negotiations were set to begin as soon as the season ended, owner Larry Tanenbaum told The Toronto Sun. However, Ujiri could be eyeing more than basketball. His Giants of Africa program was influential in the NBA's recently launched Basketball Africa League. He once travelled with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an attempt to win Canada a seat on the United Nations Security Council. He has a relationship with former U.S. president Barack Obama. Considering Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment's financial might, a blank cheque should be placed in front of Ujiri—leaving him with the decision. If he heads elsewhere, a succession plan is in place. Bobby Webster was Ujiri's first hire in 2013 before slowly growing into general manager. Either way, it'll be crucial for the organization to have a chief decision-maker set in stone before Lowry reaches free agency. Options with Lowry Lowry was nearly traded at the deadline, but Ujiri deemed no offer worthy of the point guard. The 36-year-old only played nine of 27 games down the stretch with Toronto unable to make a last-ditch push for the playoffs. Head coach Nick Nurse recently said that he still considers Lowry part of the team's core moving forward, alongside Siakam, VanVleet and Anunoby. The free-agent class is thin and short of superstars, unless Leonard opts out of his deal, after the likes of Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo re-signed with their current teams. That means there's no obvious route for Toronto to improve in free agency. Bringing back Lowry, who has institutional knowledge and appears mostly unaffected by age, might be the best, and simplest, choice. Kyle Lowry may have played his last game as a Raptor.(Rich Schultz/Getty Images) The guard will have other suitors, including his hometown Philadelphia and Miami, where good friend Jimmy Butler plays. He won't come cheaply either, following another strong season. It's possible Lowry, who recently sold his Toronto home, wants to finish out his career on a contender like the 76ers or Heat. The Raptors, after missing the playoffs, don't qualify. Should Lowry leave, the Raptors may be able to execute a sign-and-trade to receive assets back in return — though likely less than what was offered at the deadline. Otherwise, VanVleet would assume top ball-handling duties, with 2020 first-round pick Malachi Flynn backing him up. It would also mean Lowry's last time playing as a Raptor in Toronto was a game against Charlotte in February 2020. Toronto possesses the seventh-best lottery odds in the upcoming draft, where it could add another impact player. The Raptors also must re-sign Gary Trent Jr., who was acquired in the Norman Powell trade and is headed for restricted free agency, meaning Toronto has the right to match any offers by other teams. Of course, it's still possible the Raptors return to Toronto next season with Ujiri and Lowry in tow. That Ujiri supplements the core more effectively, and that after a cursed season in Tampa, the team is rejuvenated by being back home. But the story already had its happy ending. It wouldn't be all that surprising to see its heroes walk off into the sunset.

  • LEADING OFF: Lester returns to Wrigley, Phils cool off

    A look at what’s happening around the majors today: ___ WELCOME BACK Jon Lester is set to start for the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field after spending the past six seasons with the Chicago Cubs. The 37-year-old lefty is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three starts for his new team. Lester was a two-time All-Star for the Cubs and went 3-1 in the 2016 postseason as they won a most elusive championship. Lester pitched in relief in Game 7 of the World Series and his catcher was David Ross, now the Cubs manager. “Our guys are excited and I’m sure Jon is excited,” Ross said. “You are always excited to see a guy you made history with, plus there will be some bragging rights on the line.” TIMEOUT A day off might give the Phillies a break to cool off following a dugout confrontation between manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura. Segura made two errors in Sunday’s 10-8 loss to Toronto. At one point, Segura had to be restrained by coach Dusty Wathan. “I didn’t actually see it,” Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “Obviously I heard it. It’s heat of the moment stuff, right.” The Phillies return to action Tuesday night at home when Zack Wheeler starts against Miami. HOMER HAPPY Aaron Judge has homered in three straight games as the Yankees start a series at Texas. Judge enjoyed a big weekend at Camden Yards, going 6 for 10 with four home runs against Baltimore. He’s tied for the major league home run lead with Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mitch Haniger. New York ace Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37 ERA) faces the Rangers. LOOKING SHARP Diamondbacks lefty Madison Bumgarner has won four straight decisions going into a matchup at Dodger Stadium. Bumgarner (4-2, 4.12 ERA) has allowed just three earned runs in 30 innings during his winning streak in a five-start span. Among the wins was his seven-inning no-hitter at Atlanta. Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.45) will start for Los Angeles. HAMSTRUNG The Mets will check right fielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil after they made early exits because of hamstring trouble. Conforto left in the middle of the first inning during Sunday’s 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay because of a tight right hamstring. “Hamstring issues are no joke,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “We’re going to get some tests, MRIs. When you’re talking about hamstrings you get concerned. We are going to wait for the results and then figure out a timeline.” McNeil came out for a pinch-hitter in the third because of a tight left hamstring. “It just grabbed on me a little bit,” McNeil said. “Nothing bad, but something we have to look at. Nothing too major, just some tightness. There’s just something there.” “This is a tough. I kind of a dealt with the same thing in 2019 when I went on the IL twice,” he said. The Mets open a series in Atlanta. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Lindholm OT winner gives Flames 6-5 win over Canucks despite blowing four-goal lead

    VANCOUVER — In a game with little to play for besides pride, the Vancouver Canucks felt they did enough to hold their heads high despite losing in overtime. The Canucks overcame a four-goal deficit in the third period against Calgary to force OT. Elias Lindholm scored the winner and the Flames held on for a thrilling 6-5 win. The game didn’t mean much as the Canucks (22-28-4) and Flames (25-26-3) were already eliminated from playoff contention. After a second period in which they struggled mightily, Vancouver looked like a completely different team in the third and scored four times on 18 shots. “Any team going into a situation like that, you have to show character and some pride, not leaving your goalie out to dry any more than we had,” said J.T. Miller, who scored and added two assists. “It was definitely a good push. Really wanted to get two points after making it pretty close there. “Good hard-fought game, obviously we should be proud of the way we responded in the third.” Down 5-1, Vancouver scored back-to-back power-play markers with Tyler Graovac netting the first at 2:30 before Brock Boeser made it 5-3 at 7:47. Miller brought the home team within one with a short-handed tally at 11:28 and Boeser completed the comeback with his second of the game with 2:02 left on the clock. “It was just special teams, third period, our penalty kill wasn’t very good in the third and our power play was not very good all night,” said Flames head coach Darryl Sutter. “There wasn’t a whole lot going on out there.” Boeser nearly won it for the Canucks in overtime but his shot rang off the post. Lindholm ended the game moments later when his centering pass went off Alexander Edler and in at 3:24. “We have guys in the room that really care,” said Quinn Hughes, who assisted on three goals. “Nobody was happy with how our second period went. I think we wanted to come out in the third and try our best and see what we could do.” It didn’t look like the game would end in overtime after Calgary jumped to a 4-0 lead. Josh Leivo put the Flames in front 9:30 into the opening frame after intercepting a soft pass from Jonah Gadjovich at the blue line and beating Braden Holtby on the backhand. Gadjovich was making his NHL debut. Calgary, which improved to 19-5-2 when scoring first, took control of the contest with three goals in a 2:17 span in the second. On an odd-man rush, Leivo’s pass went off Milan Lucic’s skate and in past Holtby at 5:48. Matthew Tkachuk made it 3-0 for the visitors at 7:17 when his missed shot bounced off the end boards and landed perfectly on his stick for his own rebound. Calgary increased its lead a minute later when Andrew Mangiapane took a pass from a falling Dillon Dube off his skate before chipping it over the Canucks goalie. Vancouver got on the board through Travis Hamonic’s second of the season at 13:21 but Mangiapane restored the four-goal lead 42 seconds later off an offensive-zone face-off win. The Flames are 6-2 against the Canucks this season. They'll face each other two more times to end the campaign. Meanwhile, several post-season matchups have already gotten underway elsewhere in the league. The overlap is due to Canucks games being postponed earlier this year after a COVID-19 outbreak swept through Vancouver’s team and halted their schedule for three weeks. Notes: Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for his 21st win. Holtby stopped 30 shots in defeat. … Canucks captain Bo Horvat played his 500th NHL game. … Calgary’s Adam Ruzicka made his NHL debut. … Johnny Gaudreau has points in 10 of his last 11 games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2021. The Canadian Press