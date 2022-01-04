CGG: CGG Sells its Physical Asset Storage and Services Business to OASIS Group and Access

CGG Sells its Physical Asset Storage and Services Business to OASIS Group and Access

Paris, France – January 4th, 2022

CGG S.A. (“CGG”) announced today that it has closed the sale of the physical storage assets and associated services of its Smart Data Solutions business to OASIS Group (“OASIS”) and Access Information Management Corporation (“Access”).

The transaction includes seven dedicated storage and service facilities, each holding client collections of records and subsurface rock and fluid samples. Access has acquired the three North American sites and OASIS the four European sites. Access and OASIS have a history of collaboration and, for global clients, will work together to continue the global service delivery.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “With their focus on records and information management, Access and OASIS will provide an excellent home for the physical asset storage and services business of Smart Data Solutions, ensuring it has the ability to continue to expand and advance its service offerings, to best support the needs of its clients well into the future.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).





Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations



Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





