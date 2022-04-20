CGG

CGG Announces the Completion of the Sale and Leaseback of its Headquarter Building for the Amount of €59,250,000

Paris, France – April 20, 2022

CGG announced today the completion of the sale and leaseback of Galileo, its headquarter building located in Massy, France for a total amount of fifty-nine million two hundred and fifty thousand euros.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

