CGG Announces New Integrated Multi-Client Data Project in Southeast Arizona to Support Mining Industry

CGG

Paris, France – December 5, 2022



CGG, a global technology and Earth sciences leader, has announced a new multi-client data project in Southeast Arizona focusing on exploration and development in the mining industry. The project, supported by industry funding and available to license now, will begin immediately, with final products scheduled for delivery through CGG’s proprietary GeoVerse™ platform.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG, said: “Our Southeast Arizona data project represents a significant step forward in our strategy to provide integrated data solutions for the mining industry and is an innovative and effective model to improve data access in critical mining regions.”

As part of this project, CGG will acquire over 270,000 line-kilometers of new airborne multi-physics data, including aeromagnetic, radiometric and airborne gravity data. CGG’s extensive team of subsurface experts and data scientists will integrate this data set with 50,000 km2 of satellite imagery, multispectral data, and all available data from a broad spectrum of wells and geological data sources, to deliver a single comprehensive, consistent and cross-disciplinary data set to support innovative methods of exploration.

For more info about CGG’s Southeast Arizona multi-client project, contact: SEArizona@cgg.com

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations



Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





Attachment



