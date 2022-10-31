CGF Announces New Members for October 2022

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / The Consumer Goods Forum is delighted to announce the following new companies have joined our global membership community and, in doing so, have confirmed their commitment to our vision of better lives through better business.

Cadenas de Valor Sustentables SPA was created with the purpose of contributing to the building of healthier, more human value chains for the planet. We participate in the development of initiatives with a high impact on sustainability. Some of our successful experiences have been achieved in Retail, mainly in the textile industry, as well as in projects to prevent food loss and waste. Our vision is to accelerate the transition to a Circular Economy through digitisation.

"Our expectation by being part of CGF is to contribute from our experience in the adoption of best practices in sustainability in supply chains. In addition, we are motivated by interaction with industry players and the construction of routes to jointly advance in the face of global sustainability challenges. We want to be a key actor in the conversations related to the Circular Economy and the Digitisation of the chains." - Aithza Catalina Giraldo de los Ríos, Foundear and CEO

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

"StarKist is proud to join The Consumer Goods Forum and its membership this year. Our company provides convenient tuna, salmon and chicken products that help consumers live a healthy lifestyle, every day. We appreciate the outstanding resources and best practices that CGF offers its members related to food quality, health and safety." - Andrew Choe, President and CEO

FEMSA generates economic and social value through its companies and institutions, aiming to be the best employer, and a positive presence, to the communities where it is located. It participates in retail trade through the Proximity Division, which includes OXXO, a chain of small-format stores; OXXO Gas, a chain of service stations; and Valora; an operator of convenience stores and food with a presence in 5 countries in Europe. In retail trade, FEMSA also participates through the Health Division, which includes pharmacies and related activities; and the Digital @FEMSA Division, which includes Spin by OXXO and OXXO Premia, in addition to other loyalty initiatives and digital financial services.

"Being part of The Consumer Goods Forum is relevant for us at FEMSA because it allows us to be closer to organisations that, like us, aim to provide better products and services to our clients and have a positive impact on our environment. The world presents many challenges and opportunities, and it is vital to share experiences, best practices and potential solutions to continue having a positive impact. Learning from others, sharing and collaborating on different initiatives together with leading companies in the industries where we participate is highly relevant for FEMSA." - Daniel Rodriguez Cofré, CEO

As the only association in the consumer goods industry that is truly global, while embracing both retailers and manufacturers, and service providers, our members understand the value of our uniqueness. Many of the opportunities and issues that we face as an industry can't be addressed by individual companies alone, or just by collaborating regionally. The CGF offers you a seat at the table, and our members know that our global, cross-value chain perspective is critical to helping drive positive change globally and in securing long-term, sustainable business growth.

