CGE Energy Announces Revised Go-Forward Plan with Aradatum

CGE ENERGY, INC.

BRIGHTON, Mich, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (“CGE”, OTC: CGEI) is pleased to announce that yesterday its Board of Directors unanimously approved a revised go-forward plan for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aradatum, Inc. – continuing acceleration of the development and promotion of the world’s first self-powered macro cell tower. After further discussion with its legal and financial consultants, CGE determined to delay immediate plans to merge CGE into a subsidiary of Aradatum, and instead to move forward with activities designed to enhance Aradatum’s operations.



To that end, CGE’s Board of Directors elected a new board for Aradatum, comprised of: Bruce Bruinsma, Bryan Zaplitny, Craig Hancock, Gary Westerholm, Harold Telners, Kevin Cook, Larry Leete, Mark Cecil, Michael Pollakowsi, Paul Schneider, and William Naubert. In addition, Bryan Zaplitny was affirmed as Chairman of Aradatum’s Board of Directors and CEO, with Larry Leete affirmed as President, Jason Abel as Chief Operating Officer and General Council, and Paul Schneider as Secretary.

In addition, consistent with its long-term strategic plan, including focusing primarily on the operational and investment activity of Aradatum, CGE confirmed that it will no longer be supporting the OTC Pink market, which the Company does not consider placing an accurate valuation on Aradatum. The Company has determined that continued listing on OTC Pink market is not in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. CGE will continue to explore alternative options to the OTC Pink market in the future as well as update shareholders of revised merger timing.

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. is a holding company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Aradatum, Inc. and Clean Green Energy, Inc.

About Aradatum, Inc.

Aradatum is a technology company that created the world’s first self-powered macro cell tower that you can place literally anywhere. Aradatum creates the infrastructure to solve geographic and power challenges caused by the limited reach of next-generation wireless networks. The towers provide secure and instantaneous communication for telecommunications and network infrastructure equipment running advanced applications for 5G, private networks and edge computing. www.aradatum.com

About Clean Green Energy, Inc.

Clean Green Energy, Inc. develops long-term energy projects that solve the unique energy challenges of its commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The Company provides both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption; lower their upfront, operating and maintenance costs; and generate environmental benefits. www.cgeenergy.com

Press Release Contacts

CGE Energy, Inc.

Paul Schneider, VP Marketing

248-446-1344

pschneider@cgeenergy.com

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.



