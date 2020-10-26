CGBSE releases Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam timetable at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam time table 2020 has been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on its official website cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE supplementary examination will start on 28 November.

According to a report by Scroll.in the supplementary exam for CGBSE Class 10 will continue till 9 December, while the exam for Class 12 will continue till 15 December.

The supplementary exam is conducted for students who have not been able to qualify in one or two subjects in the mainboard examination.

As per a report by Careers 360, the CGBSE Class 10 supplementary exam 2020 will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm. Students will have to reach their respective examination hall by 12:30 pm. The question papers will be distributed at 12:55 pm.

The supplementary exam for Class 12 general and vocational students will be held from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. Students will have to report to their exam hall by 8 am.

All the students appearing for CGBSE supplementary exam 2020 will have to adhere to strict health guidelines issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to check CGBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2020 time table:

Students appearing for the examination should carry their admit card at the examination centre. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education declared class 10 and 12 results in June. A total of 78.59 percent of students qualified for CGBSE Class 12 exam 2020, while 73.62 percent of students cleared the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 exam this year.

